Macen Miguel Cano, 2023 Canadian High School graduating senior, and James Henry Meek, 2023 Crowder High School graduating senior, were awarded the 2023-2024 Douglas Smith Memorial Educational Scholarship with a monetary value of $1,350 per year to be paid for two years or four semesters, totaling $2,700.
Students are chosen based upon their academic achievement, character, integrity and citizenship, financial need and a well-organized college preparation. This scholarship is sponsored by the Charles Smith Family of Crowder and the Robert Miller Family of Canadian.
Macen Cano will attend Northern Oklahoma College in the fall to study Law Enforcement. James Meek will attend Northeastern State University to study Health and Human Performance, with the ultimate goal of becoming a physical therapist.
