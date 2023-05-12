Wilburton Public Schools announced the top graduates of the 2023 class.

Co-Valedictorian

Name: Haylee Rebecca Baker

Parents: Tim and Lisa Baker

Grandparents: Jack and Pat Baker, Richard and Becky Grau

Awards, achievements and activities: Valedictorian, state speech original oratory 4th place, state vocal qualifier, state academic team finalist, academic team all-state honorable mention, McAlester News-Capital student of the month, Kiwanis student of the month, outstanding senior, academic team captain, student council vice president, National Honor Society president, speech club president, FBLA president, FCCLA president, high school musical since 1st grade, state speech standard oratory 3rd place, 5 years of marching band, 4 years of vocal music, 4 years of academic team

Future plans: Attend EOSC on a Regent’s Scholarship and major in psychology and then transfer to the University of Central Oklahoma to major in forensics.

Co-Valedictorian

Name: Jacy Browne

Parents: Cody and J’Lyn Browne

Grandparents: Spanky and Jackie Browne, Janice Agee

Awards, achievements and activities: Softball, basketball, cheerleading, yearbook, student council, National Honor Society, valedictorian, student of the month, superintendent’s honor roll, Patriot’s Pen Voice of Democracy essay winner, Fellowship of christian Athletes.

Future plans: Attend EOSC to play softball and get my associate’s degree in life science and eventually get my doctorate in physical therapy.

Co-Valedictorian

Name: Jet Flener

Parents: Yein Chin and Richard Flener

Awards, achievements and activities: Choir, all-state, three-year medalist band, academic team, musical, National Honor Society, student of the month, valedictorian, FCCLA

Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com or on twitter at @aohanlon3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you