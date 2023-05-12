Wilburton Public Schools announced the top graduates of the 2023 class.
Co-Valedictorian
Name: Haylee Rebecca Baker
Parents: Tim and Lisa Baker
Grandparents: Jack and Pat Baker, Richard and Becky Grau
Awards, achievements and activities: Valedictorian, state speech original oratory 4th place, state vocal qualifier, state academic team finalist, academic team all-state honorable mention, McAlester News-Capital student of the month, Kiwanis student of the month, outstanding senior, academic team captain, student council vice president, National Honor Society president, speech club president, FBLA president, FCCLA president, high school musical since 1st grade, state speech standard oratory 3rd place, 5 years of marching band, 4 years of vocal music, 4 years of academic team
Future plans: Attend EOSC on a Regent’s Scholarship and major in psychology and then transfer to the University of Central Oklahoma to major in forensics.
Co-Valedictorian
Name: Jacy Browne
Parents: Cody and J’Lyn Browne
Grandparents: Spanky and Jackie Browne, Janice Agee
Awards, achievements and activities: Softball, basketball, cheerleading, yearbook, student council, National Honor Society, valedictorian, student of the month, superintendent’s honor roll, Patriot’s Pen Voice of Democracy essay winner, Fellowship of christian Athletes.
Future plans: Attend EOSC to play softball and get my associate’s degree in life science and eventually get my doctorate in physical therapy.
Co-Valedictorian
Name: Jet Flener
Parents: Yein Chin and Richard Flener
Awards, achievements and activities: Choir, all-state, three-year medalist band, academic team, musical, National Honor Society, student of the month, valedictorian, FCCLA
