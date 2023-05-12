A Wilburton High School senior was recognized as Student of the Month for April by members of the Wilburton Kiwanis Club. The student was the special guest during the club’s Wednesday, April 19 meeting held in the Student Life Center on the campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Brianna White is the daughter of Linda Parks. She attends Wilburton High School where she is a member of the Purple Pride band, color guard, and vocal music. She serves as color guard co-captain. She has been named to the principal and superintendent’s honor rolls, and was the recipient of a Hagan scholarship.
White’s community service projects include sock donations. She enjoys music, fishing, and physical activity. Upon graduation she plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma with a major in forensic science/investigation.
