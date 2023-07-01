Eufaula is booming.
A steady flow of traffic runs through downtown — with many of the drivers stopping by the city in connection with a trip to Lake Eufaula.
Other travelers pull off U.S. Highway 69 for a visit and a break from a road trip. Many of them like what they see, based on comments made to merchants, Chamber officials and other community boosters.
It’s not going unnoticed by local residents.
“I think this is the most active I’ve seen it in the 33 years since I’ve been here,” said Karen Weldin, founder of the nonprofit Vision Eufaula, which is credited for having a lot to do with downtown’s revitalization.
Weldin said she felt compelled to do something in 2015 after seeing what she considered too many vacancies in downtown Eufaula.
“There were a lot of empty buildings downtown,” Weldin recalled.
She wanted to try and do something about it and she enlisted the help of others to try and bring about the needed changes.
“I wrote letters to about 30 business owners,” Weldin said. Thinking of trying to revitalize downtown Eufaula, Weldin said “This is my passion, my vision.”
She and other members of the business community got together and settled on a forward path. Formed as a 501 © (3), Vision Eufaula played a key role on starting the revitalization of downtown Eufaula — but it didn’t happen without lots of hard work and planning.
“We started raising money,” Weldin said. The group hired a consultant, Roger Brooks, to come an do an assessment of the best way to proceed.
“We did a town hall meeting,” Weldin said. Eventually, the group got involved in more activities to bring people downtown, such as the Art Walk and Mural Festival held last September.
Among her other projects, Weldin took on the renovation of a former church into the Legacy On Main Street concert venue, which also conducts additional activities, including fundraising events.
From there, the downtown revitalization has continued, with many crediting its beginning with the formation of Vision Eufaula.
Eufaula Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Serina Kleveter said Vision Eufaula has been great for the city.
“It’s a great organization,” she said. “They bring a lot to Eufaula.
“All the murals they did, they’re wonderful,” she said. “They bring in tourists and they go into our businesses.”
She also noted the huge impact of Lake Life Street in bringing in audiences for its events, including those who like live music performances.
“Lake Life Street has events that are really popular,” Kleveter said. “It brings something for everybody to participate in.”
