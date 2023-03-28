Social workers celebrate National Social Work Month every March. For the Department of Veterans Affairs, social work history spans almost 100 years.
It was Veterans Bureau General Order, dated June 16, 1926, that established the Social Work program within the Veterans Bureau. The Bureau, which became the Veterans Administration and later the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), began with a staff of only 14 social workers placed in psychiatric hospitals and 22 placed in regional offices throughout the country.
From this humble beginning, VA has grown into the largest single employer of social workers in the nation with over 15,000 providing services throughout all patient care areas.
Initially, social work practice focused on working with patients who were being treated for psychiatric conditions or tuberculosis. Over time, services expanded into every clinical care area within VA, including specialty areas such as homeless veterans, spinal cord injuries, and those receiving hospice and palliative care services.
Pioneers like Irene Grant Dalymple, the first director of VA’s Social Work Services (1926 -1946), whose vision of incorporating social work into the VA rather than using outside agencies, helped shape the look and work of VA Social Work today.
At the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, social workers are integrated in more than 15 different programs and services. They are located in Muskogee, Tulsa, McAlester, and Vinita, and work hard to carry on the proud traditions of pioneers within the service.
VA Social Workers have a set of core values that place the Veteran at the center of their care. These core values are:
• Respect the dignity and worth of the individual.
• Appreciate the Veteran within his or her family and socio-cultural environment.
• Empower the Veteran as the primary member of their health care team.
• Respect the distinctive role and expertise of each member of the health care team with the Veteran at the center.
• Advocate for systems changes that are responsive to veterans’ evolving needs with a focus on at-risk populations.
• Promote a learning environment that fosters knowledge, enhances clinical social work practice, and advances leadership and administrative excellence.
• Exemplify and model the highest professional and ethical standards.
• Promote conscientious stewardship of organizational and community resources.
All VA social workers have a master’s degree, and most are licensed clinical social workers, allowing them to provide additional assessment, intervention, and treatment to veterans and families.
To learn about VA Social Work careers, visit vacareers.va.gov.
