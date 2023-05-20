Abigail Brown looked back on memories made at McAlester High School.
The Class of 2023 valedictorian spoke at Saturday's commencement and recalled those memories with her fellow graduates —laughing in a teacher's storage room, collecting Taco Bell packets, gasping at the price of a Robert Graham shirt, getting a scholarship after being rejected for others.
Brown said those memories helped shaped her — and challenged her classmates to make new memories.
"I'm truly grateful for each and every friendship and relationship that has been made," Brown said. "Congrats on the class of 2023. Our future is bright and I cannot wait to see where this next chapter leads all of us."
Brown thanked her parents, family, teachers and coaches for their support throughout her high school career.
She graduated with a 4.50 grade-point average and plans to attend the University of Arkansas in pursuit of a business degree at Sam M. Walton College of Business.
The student council president also told her classmates that each of them can be a leader.
Brown challenged classmates to set goals as a vision toward success. She said leaders stand up for what they believe before saying she believes graduating students who plan to enter the military deserve to honor to wear a sash designating their service branch. Brown said leaders also need to encourage and support people around them.
"Our society has changed drastically over the last decade. Hatred and hostility has been rampant through this world," Brown said. "As leaders, we can combat these terrible traits by showing love support and kindness to others."
Class President ZaCaaron Williams thanked her parents, friends, teachers who provided support to her and the late longtime educator James Brown.
She reminded classmates of the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they overcame them on the way to graduation, then recited the Thomas Fuller quote "All things are difficult before they are easy."
"This reminds us that while we might not know exactly what we're doing, we will eventually figure it out," she said. "We have worked hard for what we wanted, and didn't let things hinder us."
Salutatorian Kynli Jones thanked her family, friends, teachers and coaches for their help before giving a special thanks to the late Donna Curry, a 25-year Frink-Chambers Schools educator who recently died from a brain aneurysm.
She then reminded classmates that their character will lead them to the greatest success in life.
"We must continue to be people of integrity," Jones said. "In 20 years, no one will remember us by our GPA or ACT scores, but they will remember how we treated them. It is also important to remember that success is not just about achieving our goals, but about the journey we take to get there."
