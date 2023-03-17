A McAlester Police Officer who was helping escort a fallen McAlester officer was injured in a head-on collision near Glenpool.
MPD officers travelled Friday to Tulsa to escort Captain Richard Parker from the medical examiner‘s office to a funeral home in Wetumka.
MPD Chief Kevin Hearod said officers were traveling south on U.S. 69 Highway in Glenpool when a truck traveling northbound crossed the center median and struck a McAlester officer head on.
Hearod said first responders had to cut the officer out of the vehicle before he was transported to St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.
The chief said he waiting for family to arrive at the hospital before releasing a name.
In a statement released by the Glenpool Police Department, officers were notified around 6:27 PM on Friday, March 17, of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.
A black Ford F-250 truck driven by an adult male with one passenger, failed to stop for the procession and took evasive action to avoid colliding with a stopped vehicle.
The truck then crossed the center median and struck the McAlester Police vehicle, the statement said.
Glenpool PD said the driver of the truck was arrested on a complaint of driving without a valid driver’s license. Additional charges could be added based on the investigation.
