The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
For the fall 2022 semester, 1,510 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,469 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning experiences.
Central prides itself as a smart investment for success, preparing future leaders in an opportunity-rich environment, with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings of the rapidly growing Oklahoma City metropolitan area.
Founded in 1890, Central connects its students to unmatched value found in 118 undergraduate areas and 84 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
For more information about Central, visit https://www.uco.edu/.
The following area students were listed on UCO’s Fall 2022 Honor Roll:
Landry Tucker, Haileyville — Dean’s Honor Roll
Alissa Tinney, Hartshorne — Dean’s Honor Roll
Cadence Howard, Kiowa — President’s Honor Roll
Weston Warren Wheeler, Kiowa — Dean’s Honor Roll
Jenna Paige Gaberino, McAlester — President’s Honor Roll
Keeleigh Lynn Johnson, McAlester — President’s Honor Roll
Hanna G. Dominguez, McAlester — President’s Honor Roll
Pate Mekler, McAlester — President’s Honor Roll
Breia Dawn Roe, McAlester — President’s Honor Roll
Kinesey Lyrec Sherman, McAlester — President’s Honor Roll
Ryder-Tvshka Sapphire Trayah, McAlester — President’s Honor Roll
Micayla Hope Walker, McAlester — President’s Honor Roll
Elton Baird, Wilburton — Dean’s Honor Roll
