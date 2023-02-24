Gerald “Jerry Henry Valenta, Sr., 10 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Bishop Funeral Service of McAlester.
- Law enforcement investigating claims against Savanna teacher
- IF THE HAT FITS: Saying goodbye to Bob Brumley Gymnasium
- Pittsburg County District Court felony filings – Feb. 13-17, 2023
- CRIME BRIEFS: Haileyville man's sentence revoked; woman exposes self to inmates
- Pittsburg wins regional title, locals advance to area tourney
- Stuart man charged after another failed jail escape
- Pittsburg County District Court felony filings – Feb. 6-10, 2023
- Cowboys power through Ft. Towson, advance to regional consolation finals
- Federal jury finds McAlester couple guilty of child abuse, neglect
- Kiowa, Stuart advance to area tournaments
