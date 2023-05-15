Titus Montgomery, a junior at Red Oak High School paged for Rep. Jim Grego May 8-11 at the State Capitol.
Titus is the son of Johnny and Leigh Montgomery of Red Oak.
His academic achievements include attaining a 4.0 grade point average, earning him a spot on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll as well as an Oklahoma State University agricultural education scholarship. He also is a National Honor Society member.
Titus was an American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farm Bureau State Speech Champion in 2021, and placed second in extemporaneous public speaking at the Oklahoma FFA. He is captain of his school’s Academic Team and is the voice of the Eagles at Red Oak basketball games. He also hosts the Brag On Ag Podcast and the Southeast Oklahoma Ag Report.
After graduation, Titus plans to attend Oklahoma State University to pursue a double major in plant and soil sciences and agricultural education. His future plans are to become a corn breeder, to work as an agronomist or be an agriculture teacher.
“Titus is an outstanding young man,” Grego said. “I’m confident he will go far in this world. I’m looking forward to hearing good things about this young man.”
During their four days of service at the House, pages run messages to representatives while they are in the chamber debating policy and voting on measures, and they help in the legislator’s Capitol office. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write and debate legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.