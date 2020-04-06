Three escaped inmates were captured near the intersection of North 2nd Street and East Electric just after midnight Monday.
James L. McCurry, 88, of McAlester, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Walnut Grove Living Center. Arrangements are pending with Brumley-Mills Funeral Home of McAlester.
Laura Ruth Dodson, 64, passed away at her home in Red Oak, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The family has asked for no services at this time. Services under the direction of Waldrop Funeral Home of Wilburton.
Phillip Wiley Bradley, 67, of Indianola, a longtime certified public accountant in McAles-ter, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Brian Keith McFarland, 55, of McAlester, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home. No services are scheduled at this time.
