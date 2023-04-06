In celebration of Arbor Day — a holiday that encourages individuals and groups to plant and care for trees — the McAlester Community Tree Board will plant a tree at Leadership Park, located at B Street and Jefferson Avenue in McAlester, on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.
McAlester Tree Board Chairwoman Lacey Sudderth said the tree board is adding a bird watching aspect this year.
“If you start birdwatching, you’ll start to pay closer attention to nature,” she said.
“Birds are very important in protecting and multiplying trees. In the absence of birds, many trees would be unable to reproduce and produce fruits, as they solely depend on bird pollinators.”
Sudderth added the Tree Board will be giving free binoculars to the first 10 children that attend the event.
She said there will be several drawings for free trees, courtesy of Lowe’s in McAlester.
“There will be a red, white and pink Dogwood, Eastern Redbuds, Autumn Blaze Maple, Pink Lady Apple, McIntosh Apple, Belle of Georgia Peach and a Plum Tree,” Sudderth said. “We are very thankful Lowe’s was able to provide these trees to the community.”
Sudderth said the McAlester Community Tree Board applies every year to be a part of Tree City U.S.A. and has been selected for more than 30 years.
“We want to continue the tradition of being a member of the Arbor Day Foundation and keeping McAlester a tree city,” she said. “This will be our 34th year.”
During the event, Mayor John Browne will read the Arbor Day Proclamation and then a tree will be planted.
“Kids will be able to help plant the tree,” she said.
Sudderth added there are now 16 parks in the city of McAlester.
“Parks are proven to improve the quality of the air we breathe, produce habitat for wildlife, and provide a place for children and families to connect with nature and recreate outdoors,” she said. “They are vital to our community.”
For more information about the event contact the Tree Board at 918-426-0930.
