Staff Sgt. Sarah Stiltner made a simple request of those attending Memorial Day Services at Hartshorne's Elmwood Cemetery.
"I ask that we all take time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Stiltner said.
American Legion Post 180 held the Memorial Day service to commemorate those who gave their life in defense of the nation and also to honor all who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
Those who attended heard tributes to veterans through prayer, songs, poetry and the by reading the names of veterans from the Hartshorne area who have died over the past four years.
Vicki Lopez Duncan laid a wreath at the Veterans Monument in Elmwood Cemetery, in honor of those who have served in the military.
J.E. Dodson and Justin McLemore, of the Sons of the American Legion, posted the colors.
Chaplain Dan Denny gave the opening prayer. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, SAL Julian Suter and David Warren said the pledge in the Choctaw language.
Skye McLemore and her mother, Stacy McLemore sang a duet on Lee Greenwood's patriotic song, "God Bless the USA," with a number of those attending spontaneously joining in the chorus and singing "I'm proud to be an American."
As the American flag fluttered in the breeze, Girls Stater Vanessa Dugger read the names of fallen comrades — veterans from the Hartshorne area who died during the years from 2020 through 2023.
Dugger read the names of 97 veterans aloud and also read the name of police officer Darren McKee Sr., who did a lot to help with Hartshorne's Christmastime toy giveaway, through his work with the Hartshorne Police Department.
Tyler Moore read the famed World War I era poem, "In Flanders Fields."
"In Flanders Fields where poppies grow, beneath the crosses row on row," Moore read. As those attended listened in respectful silence, the only other sound came from the flapping of the Stars and Stripes and the POW flags posted near the podium.
Stiltner, a 2016 Hartshorne High School graduate, returned to her hometown to deliver the Memorial Day message. During her time in the military, she's been deployed to areas including Iraq and Afghanistan.
During her message, she urged those present to remember everyone who died in defense of the nation.
Eden Stringer stepped to the podium to sing the song "Traveling Soldier," followed by Denny who sang the gospel song "Blood On the Armor,"before delivering the closing prayer.
As the service neared its conclusion, local musician Hunter Fry walked up the Veterans Monument, lifted his trumpet and played "Taps."
With the retirement of the colors, Post 180 Commander John Beauchamp thanked those who came to pay tribute to the nation's fallen military members by attending the Memorial Day service.
