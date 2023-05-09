NORMAN — Nadenna LaVarnway is the 2023 winner of the Excellence in Education Teacher Character Award.
More than forty educators, support professionals and administrators were honored as finalists for the Excellence in Education Merit and Character Awards by the Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation. As the Teacher Character Award winner, LaVarnway received a $1,500 gift, a complimentary one-year membership to POE, and a commendation from Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell.
The Teacher Character Award is the highest individual award given by the POE Foundation. The Finalists in this category model good character in their personal and professional life. Each of them define and purposefully teach good character by incorporating character-based activities in their classrooms. These teachers also recognize and praise students for good character.
LaVarnway summed up the importance of teaching character in the following way, “We are called to not only teach the content of our subject, but help mold students into productive members of society and prepare them for their futures. If they are not taught compassion and forgiveness by their teachers, they may not see it at all.”
Chance Chapman, Principal at Stuart Public Schools described LaVarnway as dependable, joyful and respectful. “She carries herself and represents herself in a manner that she wishes her students to emulate. She holds her students and athletes to a higher standard of character to which she models for them daily.”
The Excellence in Education Awards Banquet recognizes and rewards Oklahoma educators who demonstrate a commitment to their students in teaching strength of character and excellence in the school or classroom. Award nominees must go through a rigorous application and evaluation process.
According to POE Foundation Executive Director Ginger Tinney, “These awards serve as an encouragement to not only Oklahoma educators, but also to the many businesses, organizations, and communities that have a stake in the character building and intellectual development of the children who will shape our state in the future.”
About POE
Professional Oklahoma Educators is a nonprofit, nonunion, professional educators association serving nearly 12,000 Oklahoma educators, support staff and administrators across the state. POE works to increase the respect and professionalism of the teaching profession and provides liability coverage, legal services and other benefits to members.
About the POE Foundation
The Foundation serves as a support organization for POE and provides valuable educational training and services to teachers and students across the state. The POE Foundation is dedicated to promoting a world-class education for all Oklahoma students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.