Stuart Public School announces top 2023 graduates.
Valedictorian
Name: Austin Thomas Mayer
Parents: Eric and Heather Mayer
Grandparents: Tom and Julie Mason, of New Hampshire, tom and Pam Monroe, of California, and royden and Claudia Mayer, of Idaho
Extracurricular activities and community involvement: basketball 4 years, baseball 4 years (one academic state championship), cross country 2 years (two-time academic state champion), track and field 1 year, National and Oklahoma Honor society, Academic Bowl 4 years, Scholastic Team 4 years.
Future plans: I've enlisted in the United State Army, where I plan to become a combat medic.
Valedictorian
Name: Geralyn Krishele Haney
Parents: Gerald and Ronna Haney
Grandparents: Jeff Hinze and the late Nancy Hinze, of Holdenville, Susan Haney and the late Owen (Blackie) Haney, of Byng.
Extracurricular activities and community involvement: fast-pitch softball 4 years, All-Conference 4 years, All-Area 4 years, All-Region 6 outfielder, All-State, Academic All-State, two-time state qualifier, 2022 OSSAA Class B State Champion, slow-pitch softball 4 years, All-Conference 3 years, All- Area 3 years, two-time state qualifier, cross country 4 years, two-time state qualifier, two-time OSSAA Class 2A Academic State Champion, track 4 years, Oklahoma Academic Scholar, National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes 4 years, Academic Quiz Bowl 4 years, Interscholastic Team 4 years, class officer 3 years, current class president, FFA 5 years, Chapter Officer 4 years, current chapter president, 4-H 9 years, club officer 6 years, county officer 4 years, current club president, current county vice president, SEDAT member 4 years, current state Healthy Living Ambassador, OERB Student Advisory Board 1 year, State Superintendent's Student Advisory Council 2 years, 2022 People's Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Delegate and Oklahoma Association of Electric, Cooperatives Youth Leadership Council Representative, 2023 NRECA National Youth Leadership Council Runner-Up, East Main Church of Christ Youth Group, Holdenville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 member, VFW Auxiliary Post 8798 Member
Future Plans: I plan to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College
Salutatorian
Name: Caston Lane Ridenour
Parents: Rodney and Ashlie Ridenour
Siblings: Emma Ridenour
Grandparents: Bob and Suzan Farris, of McAlester, Larry and Laurie Boggess, of McAlester, and Gary and Marian Myskey, of McAlester
Extracurricular activities and community involvement: baseball 3 years (one academic state champion), track and field 3 years (one academic state champion), archery and shooting sports teams, National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, academic team 4 years, interscholastic tea 4 years, 4-H and FFA, class officer, 2022 Holdenville American Legion Post 32 boys state delegate.
Future plans: I plan to attend Oklahoma State University and major in wildlife ecology and management, as well as criminal justice.
