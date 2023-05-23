The Puterbaugh Foundation of McAlester and Eastern Oklahoma State College were recently recognized by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education with the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award. Present at the event were (left to right) State Regent Courtney Warmington, Chancellor Allison D. Garrett, Puterbaugh Foundation Trustee Steven Taylor, Eastern President Dr. Janet Wansick, and Oklahoma Small Business Development Center Advisor Dana Hugle.