With the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on a temporary hiatus, live music in downtown McAlester is set to continue through the festival’s special Spotlight Series.
The new Spotlight Series season kicks off Saturday night, Aug. 19, with the twin bill of Blacktop Mojo and Sisteria. They’re set for a special ticketed performance at the Downtown 312 venue, at 312 E. Choctaw Ave.
Following the Saturday night show, more bands, solo artists and comedians are booked to perform during ticketed Spotlight Series shows at Downtown 312 and Spaceship Earth Coffee every month through next April.
It’s a way to keep live music and other entertainment events going year-round in McAlester.
Spaceship Earth Coffee shows that are part of the Spotlight Series include Esther Rose with ROZ on Sept 16; Will Hoge with JT Wicks on Jan. 20, 2024, and Travis Linville with the Zan Braden Band on April 24, 2024 — which will lead directly to the 2024 Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows on the outdoor stage beginning next May .
In addition to music, both Spaceship Earth and Downtown 312 will feature a slate of comedy shows, beginning with Julia Hladkowicz with Dan Duvall. The two comedians are set to perform at Spaceship Earth Coffee on Oct. 13, followed by an Oct. 14 show the next night at Downtown 312.
“We’ll have the comedy shows at both venues,” said Jeremy Beaver of Spaceship Earth, at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. “It’s really been surprising to me; every comedy show has been a packed house.”
Beaver said the Spotlight Series shows are in addition to the regular music shows at Spaceship Earth Coffee, which will continue to be presented n a regular basis.
Plans call for the special Spotlight Series shows to be followed by the resumption next season of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s outdoor stage performances, beginning in May 2024.
The Spotlight Series Saturday night show at Downtown 312 will mark Blacktop Mojo’s second McAlester performance, with the group previously performing a well-received set at Downtown 312 in 2022.
Blacktop Mojo performs original music along with a few covers such as Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and The Temptation’s “My Girl,” —with Blacktop Mojo providing a twist in its version of “My Girl” by performing the song in a minor key.
Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch said one change from some previous Spotlight Series shows for this season is that two artists are being presented each night. Another musical Spotlight Series show at Downtown 312 is set Dec. 9, featuring the American Slang Band with the Charlie Hickman Band.
While the outdoor Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concerts are presented free of charge, there is a cost for tickets to the Special Spotlight Series shows.
Tickets for the Blacktop Mojo/Sisteria show are $50 each and are available through the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival’s website at dancingrabbit.live.
Meet and greet tickets for Blacktop Mojo are available on the band’s website for $80 — which does not include the $50 price of the regular show ticket, which also must be purchased to attend the event.
Hailing from Palestine, Texas, Blacktop Mojo is winding down its current summer tour that took the band to performances in cities including Joliet, Illinois; Flint, Michigan and Lexington, Kentucky.
