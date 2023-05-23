Emery Turner is making a name for herself and girls wrestling on a national stage — and she just finished eighth grade.
She is McAlester’s first female wrestler to qualify for the 2023 Fargo Nationals and she became the program’s first nationally-ranked female wrestler — ranked second in her class on World of Wrestling’s 15U girls. And Emery has more lofty goals for her career.
“I really want to make Fargo a few times, and maybe the national team too,” she said. “And hopefully I can go farther than that. Maybe world trials or something like that — that would make me really happy if I did get to at least participate in something like that.”
Emery got into wrestling in seventh grade after McAlester coach Kydel Billy gauged interest and looked to grow the program’s number of female wrestlers.
She told him after class “hey, I want to join, because it seems fun” and signed up before diving into a labor of love, dedication, and sweat to hone her craft.
“It’s not what I expected it to be. It was a lot of work,” she said. “I thought we were just going to throw people around. And we ran — a lot.”
“She came out soaking wet that first day,” her mom, Tonya, said. “Just beat.”
“The practices are not for the faint of heart, for sure,” her father, Chris, said.
Tonya and Chris both recalled the moment when Emery came home and told her parents she wanted to wrestle.
“I told her it was a bad idea and that she should stick to softball,” Tonya said with a laugh.
“I was like ‘yeah, let’s get after it and see what happens,’” Chris said.
Female wrestling is growing after 804 competitors in 1994 boomed to more than 50,000 girls wrestle at the high school level, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Emery said she’s seen that growth first-hand, making lots of new friends and developing connections nationwide.
But the best part is having her parents and family with her through it all.
“It’s good to feel that they support me and cheer me on,” Emery said. “It makes me want to win more.”
Her dad, Chris, became a licensed wrestling coach and her mom, Tonya, supports her from the stands.
So which parent is the most vocal during a bout?
“Probably mom,” she smiled with a quick glance to Tanya.
“We’ll agree with that,” Tonya laughed. “During travel stuff, (Chris) coaches her, and I’m more of the — supposed to be the videographer, but I miss most of the matches. It’s tough to watch it and video!”
Emery relies on top-side control to dominate the majority of her matches — and she overcame adversity after her most recent season was cut short due to injury after breaking her fibula.
She said behind her stoic exterior lies a few butterflies that still float in her stomach.
“I get really nervous,” she admitted. “I’ve figured out that if I put in headphones, even if they don’t work or anything, and it just blocks out the sound, I can focus on what I’m thinking about in that moment in time.”
Emery knows that as she works to make her dreams a reality, she also is blazing a trail for future generations.
She said that reality drives her to excel as she hopes to inspire others.
“It makes me feel good that I’m making others, even little girls and boys, to make them want to do the sport and try harder,” she said.
“A lot of even adults still don’t realize that this is a girl’s sport. I think a lot of girls don’t understand that it’s even an option to do it,” Chris said. “It’s the greatest sport, I feel like. Nobody’s in better shape than wrestlers, they’re super disciplined…I feel like wrestlers, boys and girls, they’re on a different level.”
