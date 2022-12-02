Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected within a few hours after cold frontal passage. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east-west roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&