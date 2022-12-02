These ladies have made school history.
McAlester wrestling started its season on Friday as its girls wrestlers faced the competition in the Glenpool Tournament — with the team earning the program’s first-ever girls tournament championship.
Five wrestlers made their way to the podium for McAlester to help give the program its historic win.
Makenna Manning earned a first place finish, while Rilee Philips finished in second place in her division. Cathy Navejar nabbed a third-place finish, while Taylor Fox and Madi Lynch both placed fourth in their respective classes on the way to the team tournament title.
McAlester will open its home dual slate on Tuesday as the Buffs host rival Ada in a special dual held at Hook Eales Stadium.
