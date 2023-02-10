Lewis Woodmore got the inbound with less than 3 seconds and drilled a deep three at the horn as McAlester's student section stormed the court.
McAlester trailed rival Ada by one point in the final seconds before Woodmore's buzzer-beater lifted the Buffs to a 73-71 home win Friday.
"It was crazy. I wasn't expecting all the people to run on the court," said Woodmore, who finished with 18 points. "I didn't even know what to do, just scream and be happy."
McAlester (6-15) ended a 10-game skid with the back-and-forth thriller against 4A-No. 12 Ada (16-6).
Coach Will Holiman said he was proud of his team for battling and taking the win at the end.
"I'm so proud of these guys for putting two halves together," Holiman said. "We know what usually happens and we were very adamant about 'don't talk about it, be about it.'"
McAlester faced an eight-point deficit early in the third quarter before battling back and then trading leads with the Cougars down the stretch.
Ada's Jack Morris made a layup for a two-point advantage with just less than a minute to go.
McAlester's Cole Allen — who led the Buffs with 29 points — answered with a left-wing three to reclaim a 70-69 lead with 30 seconds left.
Devon MacCollister dribbled out most of the clock before making a layup in traffic for a one-point Ada lead with 2.7 remaining.
Woodmore took a pass in the backcourt, dribbled twice and hit the buzzer-beater from just in front of half court as fans rushed the floor after the horn.
"I threw it in to Eli Chatman and said 'Chatman throw it back to me, I'm going to make this," Woodmore said. "I get up past half court and it just felt good and it went in."
"Things didn't work out on the first play but Woody went and got it and made something happen," Holiman said.
Both teams traded buckets to start the game.
McAlester used a nine-point run to inch ahead with Chatman hitting a baseline jumper, Woodmore and Chatman converting steals into layups and then Allen hitting a deep ball.
Ada pulled within two points through the opening period, then used a bucket in the paint and a layup off a steal to take an 18-16 lead early in the second.
The Cougars inched ahead to take a 39-37 halftime lead and pulled away early after the break.
Ada hit a corner three, made two free throws, converted a steal to a dunk and made a right-wing deep ball to take a 49-41 midway through the third quarter.
But Holiman said he believes the win shows McAlester is meshing late in the season and finding ways to finish strong.
"We've lost a lot of game just eliminating ourselves and tonight we almost did it again but I'm proud of the guys because they fought through," Holiman said.
