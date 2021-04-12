Angie Nelp is returning to Oklahoma.
The former Canadian High School standout and state tournament MVP is taking over as the University of Tulsa women’s basketball coach, the school announced on Monday.
“I am extremely humbled and excited to be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team at The University of Tulsa,” Nelp said in a press release. “I want to thank Interim President Janet Levit, Rick Dickson and Crista Troester for entrusting me with the growth and development of this program and the student-athletes who make it so special.”
Dickson, who is the athletic director at TU, said he was excited to be bringing Nelp on as the program’s 11th head coach.
"I’m thrilled to welcome Angie, Jake and family to The University of Tulsa. It’s an exciting day for our university, athletics department and women’s basketball program,” said Dickson. “Angie brings the enthusiasm and tenacity that we were looking for in our new coach. She has a passion to see that her student-athletes succeed not only on the court but in all phases of life.
“Everyone we talked to about her raved about Angie’s energy, leadership, work ethic, basketball knowledge, her ability to connect with people and be a stellar role model for young women. We’re excited that she’s now a part of our TU family,” he added.
Nelp (née Gorton) is originally from Eufaula, Oklahoma and attended Canadian, where she helped lead an undefeated season in junior high. When Nelp and her teammates transitioned to high school, she and the Lady Cougars tore through the competition — leading to a 30-3 record and a 78-45 rout of Binger-Oney to win the 1998 Class A title.
Nelp would be named the 1998 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and graduate to attend Colorado State. Upon her graduation from college, she played for the Women’s National Basketball League’s Colorado Chill — winning the 2005 title — and a season in Stockholm, Sweden.
Following her playing career, Nelp began coaching basketball. She rose up in the ranks and was recently serving as the associate head coach at Arizona State University. During her tenure at ASU, the Sun Devils had a 76-47 record and spent two seasons in the NCAA Tournament — including a Sweet Sixteen birth in 2019.
Nelp said she was exciting to be returning to Oklahoma to continue her career and become a part of the Tulsa family.
“Our team will represent the values of this great university and its commitment to excellence,” she said. "We will be a team that plays for each other, gives our best effort in all we do, and competes for championships. My family and I are looking forward to being part of the TU family.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
