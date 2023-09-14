The Diggers are back.
Wilburton will host Panama Friday night at Seldon D. Taylor Field in the final non-distract game of the schedule.
The Diggers (0-2) are back to action after a bye week last week, and this time will be back on their home field facing the Razorbacks.
Panama (0-2) has seen a pair of battles to start its season, with a 12-6 defensive slugfest against Spiro and last week’s 26-16 loss to Hackett, Ark.
Meanwhile, the Diggers have been back in the lab as they took a break from games during last week’s bye — giving Wilburton the opportunity to continue to build on itself and prep for the upcoming slate.
This will be the final non-district test of the schedule for the Diggers before they embark on the meat of their schedule. Friday’s game against the Razorbacks will be an opportunity to power forward and start the district slate with momentum.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
TALIHINA AT SAVANNA
Savanna will host Talihina at the Dawg Pound on Friday in the Golden Tigers’ return to football action.
The Bulldogs (0-1) are coming off a 6-6 tie with Canadian in last week’s lightning-shortened game. Talihina (1-1) meanwhile is coming off rest on a bye week.
The Golden Tigers have made their return to competition following last season’s program hiatus. And they’ll be met up with a hardworking Bulldogs squad that is ready to get back to work after having last week’s game called before halftime due to weather.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WEWOKA AT CANADIAN
Canadian returns home Friday to play host to Wewoka, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Cougars (0-1) are coming off a 6-6 tie with Savanna in last week’s lightning-shortened game. The Tigers (0-2) are themselves coming off a 43-12 loss to Okemah last week.
The Tigers have seen some tough tests to start the season, and will be readying themselves for another this week.
But the Cougars have seen their fair share of battles as well, paired with a never-quit attitude as they ready themselves for Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
QUINTON AT CAVE SPRINGS (Thursday)
Quinton is hitting the highway once more Thursday as it faces off against Cave Springs.
The green machine (1-1) are riding high after a dominant 42-20 win last week over Keota. The Hornets (2-0) are coming into the game after a decisive 52-34 win over Sasakwa last week.
The Hornets have put out a pair of high-scoring affairs so far this season, earning more than 50 points in each outing.
But Quinton has some offensive power of its own, awakened after last week’s dominant win. Quarterback Eli Blankenship ran for four touchdowns, and completed a pass to Martin Torres for another score.
Kickoff for Thursday night’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
