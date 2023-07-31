The Diggers are getting back to football.
Wilburton is set to return to the gridiron this fall as it departs on the journey of its 2023 regular season schedule.
The Diggers will get a warm-up with a fellow local team as they’ll match up against Savanna in scrimmage action on Aug. 18. Then, it’s the official kickoff on the road Aug. 25 with a Zero Week tilt against Gore.
Rivalry football will next take center stage as the Diggers travel to the other side of the mountain to face Hartshorne in the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain on Sept. 1.
Wilburton will get a quick respite with a bye week, then will set its sights on a Sept. 15 matchup against Panama. The Diggers will then open up district play Sept. 22 when they play host to Antlers.
The Diggers will round out the three-game home stand with a matchup against Hugo to end the month of September, and will open October with a road game against Eufaula on Oct. 6.
Wilburton will return home Oct. 19 for a fall break matchup against Heavener, and will use the following week for Senior Night festivities with a game against Idabel on Oct. 27.
The Diggers will then round out the regular season on the road as they face off against Spiro on Nov. 3.
Here is the complete 2023 Wilburton Diggers football schedule:
Aug. 18 at Savanna (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Gore, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 vs. Panama, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Antlers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Hugo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Heavener, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 vs. Idabel, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Spiro, 7 p.m.
