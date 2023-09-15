WILBURTON — It came down to the final play.
Wilburton’s Troy Clark gave one final heave deep down the field, with his Floyd Clark making the catch between two defenders. He pushed his legs forward, but was brought down at the two-yard line as time expired.
Wilburton hosted Panama Friday at Seldon D. Taylor Field for a homecoming matchup, where the Diggers were edged 14-6 by the Razorbacks in a dramatic and defensive nail-biter.
The Diggers’ (0-3) defense got major stops early, keeping Panama from successful fourth-down tries to keep the game scoreless. Floyd Clark nabbed an interception, and Cesar Saenz secured a fumble recovery to the roar of the purple-clad faithful.
The Razorbacks (1-2) answered with much of the same, leading to a 0-0 score at the half.
But in the second half, the Razorbacks got on the board first with a touchdown score — failing on the two-point conversion try to take a 6-0 lead after three quarters.
Panama looked to make their way down field once more, but Floyd Clark slammed that door with a 38-yard untouched pick six to tie up the game.
Wilburton attempted an onside kick, and successfully secured possession to stay on offense. But Panama forced a turnover of its own to take back over around midfield — completing the drive with a score and successful two-point conversion to lead 14-6 with 26 seconds left in the game.
The Diggers stayed steadfast, knowing they had one more shot.
Troy Clark let it fly, with Floyd Clark coming up with the 50-50 ball to put the Diggers on the Razorback side of midfield. Wilburton would have one final play, with the Clark-to-Clark connection being successful but stopped just short.
Next up for the Diggers, they’ll embark on district play as they play host to Antlers on Sept. 22.
CANADIAN 36, WEWOKA 6
Canadian hosted Wewoka in a homecoming matchup on Friday, running away with the 36-6 win.
The Cougars (1-1) struck first, earning a successful two-point conversion to lead 8-0. The Tigers (0-3) answered, but did not convert as Canadian held on to the lead.
From there, the Cougars didn’t miss an opportunity to pounce — blasting out offensively to blast out for the win.
Next up for the Cougars, they’ll open district play on the road at Pocola on Sept. 22.
QUINTON 64, CAVE SPRINGS 8 (Thursday)
Quinton hit the road to face off against Cave Springs, where the green machine got powered its way to a 64-8 win.
Quinton (2-1) wasted no time in putting itself on the board, scoring early and often. It left no doubt as it ran away with the score, handing Cave Springs its first loss of the season.
Next up for the green machine, it’ll return home for a Thursday night tilt against Weleetka on Sept. 21.
TALIHINA 66, SAVANNA 20
Savanna hosted Talihina Friday in football action, where the Golden Tigers got the 66-20 win over the Bulldogs.
Talihina struck early, getting two quick scores. But the Bulldogs (0-2) had an answer, punching right back against their opponent.
The two teams battled back and forth, but Talihina (2-1) found an offensive rhythm to seal away the win.
Next up for the Bulldogs, they’ll begin district play on the road as they face fellow Pittsburg County team Hartshorne on Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.