McAlester already made history. Now, the Buffs are ready to make some more.
McAlester will be making its debut in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State soccer playoffs Tuesday for the first time in program history.
The Buffs will hit the road to Tulsa as they face off against the Ropers from Will Rogers. Coach Ra’Shaud Buie said it was a milestone moment for McAlester, and credited his team for putting in the work to make it happen.
“They all bought in and we love each other, and that’s why we’re here,” he said.
Buie played through McAlester United and the high school varsity, seeing the growth of the program from two different perspectives. He said it wouldn’t be possible without the Buffs coming together as a team.
“It feels great to be able to contribute as an athlete, and then come back and lead a group of boys,” he said. “And for them to adapt to me…they all bought in, and they love each other, and that’s why we’re here.”
The Buffs emerge into their first-ever playoffs with a record of 11-4, finishing in fourth place in District 5A-3 to punch their ticket. They’ll be taking on the Ropers, who earned a season record of 12-1 to finish first in District 5A-4.
But with the postseason on the horizon, the slate is wiped clean. Teams will now battle to survive and advance as they make their way through the bracket.
For McAlester, just even qualifying for the playoffs is a moment that has been years in the making. But the Buffs have been hard at work building something bigger than themselves.
“I know everyone sees the final product, but they don’t see how hard they’ve worked all year,” Buie said. “I’m just so proud of them.”
Buie said his team has dealt with their fair share of trials and adversity. But every time the players rally behind one another, and give everything they have for the Buffalo on their chests — representing the team, school, and community.
“We have ups and downs throughout our season at practices and at games,” Buie said. “But at the end of the day, we love each other and we do everything together. Even (the other day) before the game, there was a disagreement between some of us, we had dinner and we bonded, and we came out and took care of business.”
The excitement level of the Buffs couldn’t be contained when they punched their ticket to the playoffs, completing a goal they had set for themselves long before the season began. Now, the Buffs are setting new goals — and are ready to work harder than ever to achieve them as they continue to make history.
“We can’t be complacent. We’ve got to stay hungry,” Buie said. “Even though we’ve accomplished our main goal for the year, we’ve got to want more. So we’ve got to keep handling our business.”
