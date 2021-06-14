Voters picked Kent Davis as the best defensive back in McAlester High School football history.
The late McAlester graduate garnered 60% of the vote with 21 total, followed by Lee Keith, Don Smitherman and Jarome Smith at 8.6% apiece. Jason Giddings and Walter Rhone each received 2.8% of the vote.
Davis lettered in four sports at McAlester before graduating in 1980.
He earned a football scholarship to Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Davis started his teaching and coaching career in Corpus Christi, Texas before returning to lead the football program at Wilburton and later teaching and coaching at McAlester. He died in 2010.
Fans voted as part of the McAlester News-Capital’s ongoing effort to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team. The newspaper will select the all-time team based on research, stats, and more.
Anyone will have an opportunity to vote throughout the coming weeks on the members of a separate All-Time McAlester Fan Vote Team. The defensive back poll marks the third position put up to a vote from fans. Polls run on Sundays and Wednesday, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.
Polls will include various positions throughout the month of June, with multiple names offered as suggestions. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be mentioned, they vote for that person by selecting other and writing an online comment or emailing dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
UP NEXT
Here is the full schedule of fan-vote polls for each position:
6/6 — Receiver (Lawson Giddings)
6/9 — Special teams (Taeam Kang)
6/13 — Defensive back (Kent Davis)
6/16 — Running back
6/20 — Linebacker
6/23 — Defensive line
6/27 — Offensive line
6/30 — Quarterback
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.