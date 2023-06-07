A small army made a weeklong national baseball tournament happen in southeast Oklahoma.
Larry Barnett volunteered for decades within McAlester athletics in various sports and capacities, plus he spent a lot of time coordinating efforts with the Junior Sunbelt Classic — the tournament that brought highly recruited juniors nationwide to McAlester and other sites for a tournament from 1997 to 2019.
“There’s something for everybody to do,” he said. “Whether it’s selling popcorn, chili, hotdogs, taking money at the gate, announcing ballgames, there’s a lot there’s something for everybody to do. I mean, you just got to get out there and volunteer.”
Barnett, a McAlester graduate, recalled his return to his hometown after living in Texas.
He wanted to give back to his alma mater, and a meeting with baseball coach Randy Hughes got him started — and he’s never looked back.
“I got hooked up with coach Hughes, and I’ve always volunteered and always give 100 percent,” he said. “I was sitting there watching coaches, watching Nancy (Hughes) and seeing how they run things.”
And as he saw how much work it took to operate things at Mike Deak Field, he stepped into a leadership role for some time in both the Dugout Club and the Junior Sunbelt Classic.
Barnett said things can get a little hectic when trying to run a tournament of that magnitude, but he and others took inspiration from how other events were held and put together the parts they thought would work best in McAlester.
“You gotta go see how a baseball tournament is ran. And then you come back and run it the same way and they try and tweak it was better for you and make it more look for better for McAlester and better for the parents both in Texas or Georgia, wherever they’re from,” he said. “And the coaches liked having it here…because of the host families. And because of the volunteers like Paula Beshears, they love Paula Beshears.”
Beshears was a long-time volunteer at the Sunbelt, and had taken on many roles. Her sons both played baseball and McAlester, and her youngest, Wyatt, played for Oklahoma Blue in 2012.
She began serving meals when she saw they needed help, and the rest was food history. Beshears volunteered for the better part of a decade, and became known amongst the coaches and players for her daily batches of fresh cookies.
Beshears also helped coordinate the meals for players at the end of each day, and during the last tournament in 2019 said that the community was always willing to help out and feed the young men that gathered around the serving tables.
“I go out to restaurants and ask them if they would like to donate a meal,” she said. “We usually have the same restaurants every year, so it’s pretty easy.”
Not only did volunteers have to help with meals, but also things like manage the concession stand, run the gate, operate the scoreboard, provide public announcing duties and commentary, drag and water the field after each game — and sometimes dry it after a summer rain.
The list goes on and on. Because from sun up to lights out, it took everyone in the area coming together to pull it all off. Volunteers consisted of locals from all walks of life, and other McAlester sports and booster clubs even chipped in to help where they could.
But Barnett said it’s the community and personal touches imparted by those involved with making everything run that left a lasting impression with coaches and players.
“They’ve liked the small community, because most of these guys, they’re coming from from from Nashville, from Atlanta, from Houston, from San Antonio, and Dallas, or from Colorado,” he said. “They’re kind of big metropolitan areas coming down here to a small country (town that’s) laid back. And they liked that.”
