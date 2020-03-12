The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced on Thursday that it has decided to postpone the Class 2-6A state tournaments indefinitely out of growing health concerns over COVID-19.
Games were scheduled to take place at multiple venues in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Hours after the NBA season was postponed due to the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert testing presumptively positive moments before tipoff vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in Chesapeake Energy Arena, the OSSAA made the decision to hold off on playing basketball after rising concern from participating school officials.
"In light of recent information and concern that we have received across the state...we have decided to postpone all OSSAA student activities for this weekend," executive director David Jackson said. "We haven't decided when those activities will be rescheduled. We'll work on that as soon as we can."
Jackson went on to say that because of the rapidly changing situation after it was discovered that Utah's Donovan Mitchell, who also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, had come into contact with students in Del City, the OSSAA knew it needed to come together and make a swift decision.
"This whole thing has been changing seemingly by the minute," Jackson said. "And when it was discovered that Donovan Mitchell tested positive, we immediately were in contact with Del City officials as well as state health officials to get the exact information regarding that."
The OSSAA also stated that it will be up to individual school districts to determine whether or not any regular season contests should be played or postponed.
The Hartshorne Lady Miners were among the various teams that were set to start tournament play on Thursday afternoon. Coach Mark Woolard said that the team was in its hotel in downtown Oklahoma City when he got the call.
"We were in the hotel room, and had just ate lunch. We had walkthrough this morning," Woolard said. "We were contacted by OSSAA...As of that moment, OSSAA was ending all activities."
Woolard said he and his team had already seen public tensions rise after Wednesday night's canceled Thunder game. He said fans from the game gathered in the lobby and discussed the night's events.
"We’re staying in Bricktown," Woolard explained. "You hear that they cancel the game and you start talking to a few of them."
Woolard said that after those discussions, he knew it was only a matter of time before the OSSAA had to make a decision.
"We knew there was going to be a lot of pressure. Everybody’s in town and the first game was probably already at the gym and dressed," Woolard said. "(The OSSAA's) just like anybody else right now. Don’t know what to do and want to err on the safe side."
The OSSAA has not made a definitive date to readdress whether to continue the state tournaments or cancel it completely. But as for Woolard and the Lady Miners, they're just wanting to keep everyone's health and safety a priority.
"We just got the girls staying in their room right now," Woolard said. "I just told them we plan on an exit strategy now. It affects a lot of people."
