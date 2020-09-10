The McAlester Buffaloes have filled their empty Week 2 slot with a Saturday slate against Shawnee at 7 p.m.
McAlester Public Schools announced the newly scheduled game on Thursday. The Buffs were originally scheduled to host rival Ada on Friday, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
MPS Athletic Director John Homer said things just fell into place for these two teams to meet and worked out beneficially for both sides.
“Coach (Forrest) Mazey had a lot of feelers out, and (Shawnee) had a lot of feelers out,” Homer said. “And it’s a good deal we’ll play on Saturday, because that’ll give us time to practice…and be ready to go. It gives us a couple days to prepare."
Shawnee is a fellow District 5A-3 opponent, and are scheduled to play the Buffs in district play on Oct. 30 in McAlester. However, this game will be counted as a non-district game, and the two teams will still meet next month.
“This is a non-district ballgame,” Homer said. “Whenever we play later in the year at our place, that will go toward district standings."
The Wolves (0-1) opened up the season with a 34-16 loss to Guthrie on Sept. 4. They were originally scheduled to face off against Ardmore on Friday, but that game was cancelled after a member of the Ardmore football team tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a quarantine.
Shawnee is under the direction of first-year head coach Jason Sexton, who previously held the title of defensive coordinator at Muskogee. The Wolves returned to Class 5A this season after spending the previous two years in 6A-II.
Cost of entry will be $7 for adults and $5 for K-12 students. Fan attendance at the game will not be limited, but certain game day safety protocols are still put into place by Shawnee Public Schools.
Masks or facial coverings are required and should be worn at all times inside an SPS facility, and patrons are asked to make efforts to social distance as much as possible.
Concession workers will be wearing masks and gloves, and concession items will be limited to prepackaged items.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
