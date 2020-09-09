McAlester Public Schools announced Wednesday that Friday's football home game against Ada was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ada played last week against Ardmore — which multiple outlets reported had to quarantine its football team for two weeks due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
McAlester Athletic Director John Homer said the cancellation was difficult news to address for both schools.
"It's hard," Homer said. "I just told (McAlester coach Forrest) Mazey, and he had to go address the team. It's just really hard."
MPS officials released a statement about the cancellation on Wednesday afternoon.
"McAlester Public Schools has just been notified by Ada Public Schools that due to COVID-19 they will be unable to travel to McAlester for the football game that was scheduled for this upcoming Friday night, September 11th," the statement said. "We are currently looking for another team to possibly play on Friday night."
MPS was also set to presell 350 additional tickets so more fans could attend the annual rivalry game. Homer said fans had begun lining up a full two hours prior to the announced presale time, but he had to turn them away after receiving the news.
"It's not fun," Homer said. "But we had to apologize and send them home."
This week's cancellation marks the second week in a row for McAlester, following last week's contest against Sallisaw also being canceled. Although the coronavirus impacts have not stemmed from the Buffs, Homer said the fluidity at which things can change makes an impact on everyone involved.
"It's difficult," he said. "You just try to do the best you can."
Before the news of the cancellation, McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said after last week's cancellation, his team approaches every day with an air of apprehension.
"You practice, you're waiting," Mazey said. "You see on their facial expressions, waiting on the bad news to happen."
MPS has not ruled out being able to schedule a new opponent for Friday night, and urged everyone who already had game day passes to keep them just in case.
The school said it will make a further announcement if new plans are made.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
