The margin was much different, but the end result was the same.
Kiowa had to settle for runner-up Saturday inside State Fair Arena as the Cowgirls dropped a 67-60 battle to No. 1 Lomega in the Class B girls state championship.
Kiowa’s season ends with a silver ball and a 15-5 record.
One of those previous losses came Dec. 29 when the Cowgirls ventured west to Lomega. They fell victim to an avalanche of 3-pointers and brought home an 86-44 defeat.
The state championship also appeared headed toward a blowout early as Lomega led 12-2 less than three minutes into the game and 20-7 with 1:46 to go in the first.
But, unlike the first meeting, Kiowa settled in and methodically began to chip away at its deficit.
Brasen Hackler and Audrey Johnston buckets got Kiowa within single digits and Kye Stone tied the game with 1:10 to play in the half.
Then, with 18 ticks to go in the second quarter, Ella Stone briefly gave her team a 32-20 lead.
The teams traded shots and leads in the third, but Lomega eventually took a 51-50 advantage into the fourth.
The Lady Raiders never lost it.
The downfall for the Cowgirls was a four-minute scoreless stretch.
Meanwhile, Darcy Roberts and Emma Duffy nailed back-to-back treys for Lomega to build an eight-point lead that grew to as much as nine.
Audrey Johnston’s bucket with 2:18 remaining ended the drought, but Kiowa never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Kye Stone made it 65-60 with a pair of free throws with under a minute to go and Kiowa forced a turnover.
However, the Cowgirls couldn’t convert on multiple shots underneath as Duffy and Roberts blocked shots.
Lomega made 2 of 4 free throws in the final 23 seconds to extend the lead to its final margin
Lomega got 24 points from Roberts, including 13 in the big first-quarter burst.
Duffy added 18 points and eight rebounds.
That duo combined for six of Lomega’s eight 3-pointers.
Kiowa was limited to 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
It was the Lady Raiders’ second straight title, 15th overall and capped a 27-0 season.
The Cowgirls were paced by Kye Stone’s 22 points.
Johnston poured in 15 more and added a game-high 10 boards.
Hackler chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.
Kiowa out-rebounded Lomega 38-29, but also had 22 turnovers.
Lomega was able to convert those into 21 points.
The seven-point win was Lomega’s smallest margin of victory this season.
