TITLE TALK: McAlester 2010 title team set foundation with new coach

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first of five oral histories with members of the McAlester High School 2010 girls basketball state championship team.
Players said fans had low expectations for the McAlester girls basketball team entering the 2009-2010 season — but a new coach and returning core group flipped the script on the way to the program's first state championship in 18 years.
Former McAlester players Whitney Anderson, Lesley Huff, Kirsty Cook, and Alli Nichols (nee Eales) spoke with the News-Capital about their memories from that title season, overcoming adversity, and beating the top three ranked teams in the state tournament.
The following is the first of five oral histories, transcribed from an interview with those players via Zoom:
Derek Hatridge: Thank you, ladies, for agreeing to meet and talking about this big anniversary. It has been ten years this last March. Does it seem like it’s been ten years?
Lesley Huff: Not at all. I graduated in 2010, so to think that it’s been ten years, it’s crazy to me.
DH: All right, so let’s start at the beginning. First question to you all, what was the beginning before the season, the expectations that you had, just kind of the mood preseason wise before you got started.
LH: I feel like it was kind of a crazy year because our coach that we had for my junior year, so finishing the ’09 season, during all state week, which is the last week of July, he gave me a call and said ‘Hey, I took a college softball job.’ And so it’s the end of July and we’re scrambling for a new coach…(a) teacher called me in and was like ‘hey, I just want you to know that I think Crystal Robinson is going to take your job.’ And I went from scared that we were going to have a coach that wasn’t fit to terror of ‘Am I going to be able to do the conditioning? Are we going to be able to do the workouts?’
We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we met her and we fell in love. And it clicked, we all clicked really well. I think the expectations were very high. I think she saw our potential before we even really recognized our potential, you know? Everyone always thinks they’re good and can win, but I don’t know if we really understood what caliber we could win at until she instilled that confidence and set those expectations.
Whitney Anderson: Like all of us, we all knew what our role on the team was as well. I wasn’t the tallest person, but I knew that I was a tough person to handle the post area. I knew I wasn’t going to shoot the ball like Lesley or Alli, I knew my role. So moving everybody out kind of just helped all around. I knew I wasn’t going to score 24 points a game, it was never my role. My role was to get rebounds, and block people out and the big girls out of here.
Alli Nichols (nee Eales): When (Robinson) first got hired, I knew that we were in good hands because she did have experience in basketball and that really helps. Especially with me being a coach, if you have experience with something, it makes everybody feel better whether you’re parents or students or a coach yourself. When I found out it was her, I was excited. I think that outsiders, like fans and stuff, that they had low expectations for us. Just because we had lost…Jaci Bigham had just graduated, so she was one of our best players her whole four years of high school. She had just graduated, so what now? I think outsiders had low expectations of us, but to piggyback off of what Lesley said, Coach Robinson saw potential in us that we probably didn’t see in ourselves. She made everybody step up and kind of do their own thing and made a leader out of all of us.
DH: What was that first meeting with Coach Robinson like?
LH: Mine was, this was back in day when we could get keys to the gym and go up and shoot, and it was the summer before school started. And I hadn’t even googled a picture of her, so I had no idea what she really looked like. So every time I pulled up to the gym to shoot all summer, I would see a new car outside and I would get nervous. Like, ‘okay, I hope I shoot well today.’ Then I would get inside and it would be cheer, pom, someone like that.
But I was in the gym shooting, and of course I take a break and I’m looking my phone and she walks in. So then I’m just terrorized, like ‘I have ruined my first impression, she came into the gym and I sitting on my phone the whole time, claiming that I’m up here shooting.’ But it was a good interaction. She introduced herself, I told her that yeah, I'm playing there (and) I’ll be a senior, one of the returners. And so, it was a good interaction and got a good foundation laid.
WA: Ours was a little different, just because we came straight from softball. So the girls that didn’t play in the offseason, we had no expectations and just had to go from softball straight into learning a play. So we had to go from the beginning where the other girls already knew half the plays, so we’re in a practice trying to learn the plays and just mess them all up.
AN: I was intimidated, not going to lie. (laughter) Like Whitney said, we came from softball and we’re back in the gym, haven’t shot a basketball in a really long time. And here’s this woman that played in the WNBA, and first of all, that’s all I really knew about her. And I just knew obviously the basketball players were going to be turning into studs and I was like, ‘well, okay. Here we go!’ I was really intimidated, but she’s one of the best people that I’ve ever known and one of the best coaches.So it turned out okay, I guess.
WA: It was very intimidating, I give you that. But once you got to know her and knew her history, then it built our team the way that it was. We all respected each other. That was the most part of it.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
