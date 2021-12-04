EDMOND — A final heave got batted down as McAlester's historic season came to an end.
Erik McCarty rushed 16 times for 193 yards and three scores as McAlester and Collinsville entered halftime of the 5A state championship tied at 21-21.
McAlester struck first on a quick drive with McCarty pounding in a six-yard run for a 7-0 lead early in the first.
Collinsville punted on its opening possession before McAlester turned it over on downs.
A fourth-down conversion kept Collinsville's drive alive before quarterback Andrew Carney connected on a 55-yard yard pass to set up his own one-yard touchdown run. Collinsville went eight plays and 74 yards on the drive to tie it with 2:53 in the first.
McAlester answered quickly with McCarty juking past defenders on a 44-yard run to set himself up for a one-yard score and a 14-7 lead with 2:06 left in the first.
Then Carney connected on a 23-yard touchdown toss to Oscar Hammond to tie it less than one minute later.
McCarty punched in another one-yard score for a 21-14 lead through the opening quarter — finishing with seven carries for 124 yards and three scores in the opening period.
Carney and Hammond answered with another touchdown connection to tie it again at 21-21 with 9:24 in the half.
Both teams traded drives before McAlester missed a 42-yard field goal less than one minute before both teams entered halftime tied at 21-21.
Collinsville gets on the board first after the break with Carney punching in a two-yard score for its first lead of the game with 7:42 in the third.
McAlester's Trent Boatright punched in a short score to tie it again just before the end of the third.
Carney later scored on a short run on fourth down to cap an 80-yard drive for a 35-28 lead with 9:53 remaining.
McAlester followed with a 10-play, 77-yard scoring drive — punctuated by McCarty shaking off cramps for a three-yard touchdown run to tie it with 4:52 left to play.
Carney took a sweep six yards to the right side for a score in the final two minutes to take a 42-35 advantage.
