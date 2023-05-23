The awards continue to add up for area athletes.

Three local baseball players were named to more postseason accolades after the Oklahoma Native All State Association named its 2023 All State honorees.

McAlester’s Ethan Gillespie, Crowder’s Royce Florenzano, and Kiowa’s Twine Palmer were selected to the 2023 Native All State team, and will have the chance to represent their communities and respective tribal nations.

Gillespie finished the spring with a .413 batting average, a .507 on-base percentage, seven home runs, 45 RBIs, and 32 runs scored. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.

Florenzano earned a 1.892 ERA and 71 strikeouts thrown on the mound, plus a .543 batting average, .689 on-base percentage, 14 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 48 runs scored this spring. He is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Palmer wrapped up his senior season with a 1.265 ERA and 63 strikeouts thrown on the mound, a .355 batting average, .568 on-base percentage, 16 RBIs, and 36 runs scored. He is also a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

The 2023 Native All State baseball game is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 10 at Preston High School. Baseball players from across Oklahoma representing 25 different schools and eight different sovereign nations.

Here is the complete 2023 Native American All State baseball roster:

Kamden Edge, Boswell — Choctaw

Jace Hunter, Buffalo Valley — Choctaw

Nakni Anna, Calera — Choctaw/Cheyenne

Clayton Francis, Calera — Choctaw

Zackery Bridges, Claremore — Cherokee

Derek Scuggins, Claremore — Cherokee

Royce Florenzano, Crowder — Choctaw

Brody Berlowitz, Cushing — Choctaw

J.B. Leaver, Dale — Kickapoo

Luke Adcock, Eufaula — Muscogee Creek

Bordy Devaugn, Ft. Cobb-Broxton — Choctaw

Landon Nail, Ft. Gibson — Cherokee

Cooper Hamilton, Keys — Cherokee

Trent Ashford, Kiefer — Cherokee

Twine Palmer, Kiowa — Choctaw

Jackson Presley, Latta — Chickasaw

Ethan Gillespie, McAlester — Cherokee

Tyler Allen, Oktaha — Cherokee

Hunter Dearman, Oktaha — Creek

Cooper Ausbrooks, Preston — Creek

Seth Springfield, Rattan — Choctaw

Cale Clay, Rattan — Choctaw

Brand Wilson, Roff — Caddo

Bill McCarter, Roff — Chickasaw

Daniel Schlehuber, Sand Springs — Cherokee

Angel Gutierrez, Stonewall — Chickasaw

Cody Airington, Tupelo — Choctaw

Diego Ramos, Vian — Cherokee

Wyatt Hamilton, Warner — Cherokee

Sutton Moore, Washington — Chickasaw

