The awards continue to add up for area athletes.
Three local baseball players were named to more postseason accolades after the Oklahoma Native All State Association named its 2023 All State honorees.
McAlester’s Ethan Gillespie, Crowder’s Royce Florenzano, and Kiowa’s Twine Palmer were selected to the 2023 Native All State team, and will have the chance to represent their communities and respective tribal nations.
Gillespie finished the spring with a .413 batting average, a .507 on-base percentage, seven home runs, 45 RBIs, and 32 runs scored. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
Florenzano earned a 1.892 ERA and 71 strikeouts thrown on the mound, plus a .543 batting average, .689 on-base percentage, 14 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 48 runs scored this spring. He is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Palmer wrapped up his senior season with a 1.265 ERA and 63 strikeouts thrown on the mound, a .355 batting average, .568 on-base percentage, 16 RBIs, and 36 runs scored. He is also a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
The 2023 Native All State baseball game is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 10 at Preston High School. Baseball players from across Oklahoma representing 25 different schools and eight different sovereign nations.
Here is the complete 2023 Native American All State baseball roster:
Kamden Edge, Boswell — Choctaw
Jace Hunter, Buffalo Valley — Choctaw
Nakni Anna, Calera — Choctaw/Cheyenne
Clayton Francis, Calera — Choctaw
Zackery Bridges, Claremore — Cherokee
Derek Scuggins, Claremore — Cherokee
Royce Florenzano, Crowder — Choctaw
Brody Berlowitz, Cushing — Choctaw
J.B. Leaver, Dale — Kickapoo
Luke Adcock, Eufaula — Muscogee Creek
Bordy Devaugn, Ft. Cobb-Broxton — Choctaw
Landon Nail, Ft. Gibson — Cherokee
Cooper Hamilton, Keys — Cherokee
Trent Ashford, Kiefer — Cherokee
Twine Palmer, Kiowa — Choctaw
Jackson Presley, Latta — Chickasaw
Ethan Gillespie, McAlester — Cherokee
Tyler Allen, Oktaha — Cherokee
Hunter Dearman, Oktaha — Creek
Cooper Ausbrooks, Preston — Creek
Seth Springfield, Rattan — Choctaw
Cale Clay, Rattan — Choctaw
Brand Wilson, Roff — Caddo
Bill McCarter, Roff — Chickasaw
Daniel Schlehuber, Sand Springs — Cherokee
Angel Gutierrez, Stonewall — Chickasaw
Cody Airington, Tupelo — Choctaw
Diego Ramos, Vian — Cherokee
Wyatt Hamilton, Warner — Cherokee
Sutton Moore, Washington — Chickasaw
