When their backs were against the wall, the Lady Hornets brought out the stingers — and punched their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Second-ranked Stuart faced off against No. 6 Tupelo in its home Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A slow-pitch softball regional on Thursday, where the Lady Hornets used a late-game rally to overcome a nine-run deficit to win 14-13 and send them to the state tournament.
Coach Chance Chapman said he knew his team was never out of the game, but they were able to overcome adversity, focus, and collect hits when it counted most.
“In slow-pitch, you’re never really out of the game. And for a team to always believe they can fight back, it is huge,” he said. “And for them to show me today that they can come back, overcome some obstacles, and do what they need to do — that’s huge. That’s something I’ve kind of been looking for all season long.
“It’s really nice knowing they have that drive and want-to in them,” Chapman added.
The Lady Tigers (20-11) struck first to open the game, scoring three runs for the early lead. But in the bottom of the inning, the Lady Hornets (31-8) punched right back as Reagan Wade drilled a three-run shot over the right field wall to even the game 3-3 after the opening inning.
Tupelo wasn’t done yet, and used a massive top of the third inning to score five runs to make it an 8-3 score. They added another in the top of the next inning to lead by six runs heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Haddie Lindley responded for the Lady Hornets, mashing a ball over the center field fence to cut the deficit to 9-4.
The Lady Tigers weren’t done scoring yet, adding in four more runs in the top of the fifth inning to extend the lead.
But the Lady Hornets knew they were never out of the game, despite what it may say on the scoreboard.
Geralyn Haney led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a double, followed by a Kaylee Ford single to put two on base. Haili Igou followed with a ground ball put into play, resulting in a run for Stuart. Lindley later returned to the plate and knocked a line drive to left for the RBI, followed by Chloe Akin with an RBI single to left as Stuart began chipping away at the Tupelo lead.
Jacie Crenshaw added in a hard-hit ball to left field, scoring another run as Stuart cut the Lady Tiger lead to 13-8 after five innings.
After holding the Lady Tigers in the top of sixth, the Lady Hornets got back to the bats in the bottom frame. Paris Stanford led off with a single, followed by Ford with another knock to put two on base. Igou then returned to the bat and swung for the fences — mashing the tater over center field for three more runs.
Jadyn Dalton nabbed a single followed by a walk for Wade, putting two more Lady Hornets on the bags. Akin drilled a ground ball to right, and both Dalton and Wade booked it around third and safely across home plate to tie the game.
Now with all the momentum, Crenshaw went to bat once more — sending a line drive sailing to center to score the go-ahead run.
It would be all up to the Stuart defense to seal it away in the top of the seventh. After earning a fly out with the second batter, the Lady Hornets rolled up a double play and punched their ticket to the state tournament.
Igou led the way with four RBIs on the day, followed by Wade and Akin with three each, and Lindley and Crenshaw with two RBIs each — while Lindley got the job done in the circle.
Next up for the Lady Hornets, they’ll take on the competition at the OSSAA Class A Slow-pitch State tournament scheduled for May 2 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
And while Stuart is enjoying the win, Chapman said there’s still work to be done. He’ll have his team fine-tuning its game as the Lady Hornets prepare for the state’s top competition.
“In order to be good at this next stage in the season, you’ve got to be able to pick your spots, find your locations, find your gaps, and try to drive a ball there,” he said. “You can’t just hit things at the same spot every time, because these athletes are good enough at this next level that they’re going to hone in on it and go make plays.”
KIOWA
The Cowgirls tightened the reins, and rode their way to a rally to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Kiowa faced off against Roff in the final game of its Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A regional tournament at Red Oak, roaring back with a rally for the 12-9 win to advance to the state tournament.
The Lady Tigers struck first in the bottom of the opening inning, plating four to take the early lead. Defensively, they held Kiowa scoreless through the first two innings.
But the Cowgirls wouldn’t be held off for long. Alison Wolfenbarger led off the top of the third inning with a single, followed by Reagan Dominic and Halle Giaudrone loading up the bags.
That’s when Paige Igou stepped up to the plate, and sent a high-flying ball to right field to score two runs for the Cowgirls. Back-to-back ground balls put into play scored two more runs, tying up the game at 4-4.
Kinsey Jenson followed with an RBI single to left field, and the Cowgirls took over the lead 5-4 after three innings.
Kiowa wasn’t done scoring yet as it got back to work in the top of the fifth inning.
Igou made a massive statement — ripping a moon ball over the center field fence for the three-run dinger. Mollie Bain wanted to join the party, so she mashed a tater over the left field wall for a solo shot. Maccie Bain later grounded an RBI double, putting Kiowa up 10-4 after five innings.
In the top of the sixth inning, Kiowa kept attacking at the plate. Igou knocked an RBI double, and Mollie Bain nabbed one of her own to extend the lead 12-4.
But the Lady Tigers answered in the bottom frame, using a three-run homer to cut the Kiowa lead to 12-7 after six innings. Roff homered once more in the bottom of the seventh, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cowgirls held on defensively for the win.
Igou led the way with six RBIs on the day, followed by Mollie and Maccie Bain with two RBIs each, and Tyler Giaudrone and Jenson with one each.
Next up for the Cowgirls, they’ll take on the competition at the OSSAA Class A Slow-pitch State tournament scheduled for May 2 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
PITTSBURG
The Lady Panthers left no doubt, and paved their way to Oklahoma City.
Pittsburg faced off against Wapanucka in Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional tournament on Friday, using power at the plate for a 10-0 win to advance to the state tournament.
Lady Panthers coach Chad Graham said he was completely elated with his team, and seeing all their hard work pay off.
“Our girls are such a blessing to coach. They come to practice everyday with smiles on their faces, and put in the work,” he said. “They deserve this, and we intend to enjoy every second of it.”
Pittsburg wasted no time in jumping into an early lead. But as the Lady Panthers continued to swing the momentum, they turned up the dials to 11.
Rhyan Johnston drilled a ground ball up the middle, scoring two runs for the Lady Panthers. Brooke Mitchell later followed with an RBI knock, powering Pittsburg further into the lead.
Paige Barron added in a sacrifice fly to score a run, giving Pittsburg the 8-0 lead.
After locking things down defensively, the Lady Panthers got back to the bats the next inning. Catyn Graham led off with a double, and would later be scored on a knock from Akeira Hawk. Johnston later sent a high-flying ball to the fence, scoring another run for Pittsburg.
After that, it was all up to the defense — with a high-flying ball to left caught for the final out to seal away the win.
Next up for the Lady Panthers, they‘ll face the field at the 2023 OSSAA Class B Slow-pitch State tournament scheduled for May 2 at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Here are the complete 2023 OSSAA State Slow-pitch tournament brackets for Class A-B:
CLASS A
G1: Red Oak vs. Maud, 8:30 a.m.
G2: Kiowa vs. Turner, 8:30 a.m.
G3: Hammon vs. Bennington, 10 a.m.
G4: Vici vs. Stuart, 10 a.m.
G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 11:30 a.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 1 p.m.
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 4 p.m. (Winner named state champion)
G1: Caney vs. Pittsburg, 8:30 a.m.
G2: Leedey vs. Mt. View-Gotebo, 8:30 a.m.
G3: Arnett vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 10 a.m.
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro, 10 a.m.
G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 11:30 a.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 1 p.m.
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 5:30 p.m. (Winner named state champion)
