It was a race to the finish line.
Kiowa hosted Earlsboro in the opening round of its Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional tournament on Thursday, where the Cowgirls battled back in the second half for a 49-48 overtime win to advance to the regional finals.
The Lady Wildcats jumped into an early lead, but Kiowa began to close the gap with points from Paige Igou and Madyson Wolfenbarger. Mollie and Maccie Bain next hit back-to-back buckets in the paint to give the Cowgirls the lead, but Earlsboro responded with a run to make it a 10-9 Lady Wildcats lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Maccie Bain sank a free throw, followed by a swishing three from Igou to trim the deficit down to one point. Earlsboro answered with a score, but another Igou triple tied the game at 16-15 midway through the period.
Mollie Bain nabbed a cleanup score the next time down the floor to put Kiowa back out front, but Earlsboro responded with a 4-0 run to take a 20-18 lead at the half.
The Lady Wildcats opened the second half on an 8-0 run, but that was broken by a three from Igou to get Kiowa going offensively. Bain followed with a shot of her own as the Cowgirls cut away at the deficit.
But Earlsboro responded with another scoring run, holding on to a 33-27 lead after three quarters.
Igou stayed hot from beyond the arc, nailing another swisher at the start of the fourth to cut the lead to three points as Earlsboro called a timeout. The Lady Wildcats nabbed a bucket on the other side, but Igou punched back with another three to make it a two-point game with five minutes to play.
Mollie Bain posted up for two points to tie up the game, but Earlsboro answered to hold the slim lead. Igou next drove the right side of the lane, being fouled on a made floater for the tie — hitting the and-one shot for a one-point Kiowa lead midway through the fourth.
Alison Wolfenbarger next hit a long baseline jumper, and Igou later fed Mollie Bain for a spin-move and the score to extend the lead. Earlsboro rolled in a shot on the other side of the floor, making it a 42-39 Kiowa lead with 1:22 to play as a timeout was called.
An Earlsboro bucket cut the lead down to one point as Kiowa called timeout with 43.6 seconds left to play. The Lady Wildcats were next fouled, hitting the second shot to tie the game 42-42 with 24.3 seconds to play.
But defensive efforts from the Lady Wildcats held, sending the game into overtime.
The Cowgirls won the tip and quickly went to work, as Maccie Bain rolled a shot through the ring and in. Earlsboro answered with a driving score, tying up the game once again.
Maccie Bain once again sealed her defender, spinning to put the ball off the glass and in. On the opposite end of the floor, Earlsboro hit a pair of foul shots to tie up the game 46-46 with 1:08 to play in the extra period.
Next Igou was fouled on a drive down the floor with Kiowa in the double bonus, hitting both to take the two-point lead. Ali Scrivner was later fouled, hitting her first shot to seal away the win.
Igou led the way with 22 points for the Cowgirls, followed by Mollie Bain with 13 points, Maccie Bain with seven points, Alison Wolfenbarger with five points, Madyson Wolfenbarger with two points, and Scrivner with the game-icing free throw.
Kiowa advances to the Area III Regional A finals Saturday at Roff, facing off against fellow Pitt 8 member Pittsburg at 6 p.m. Both teams will also automatically advance to the area tournament next week.
Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B girls teams. These brackets will be updated as scores are reported:
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON
FEB. 16
AT KONAWA
G3: Verden 56, Oaks Mission 36
G1: Riverside 84, Webbers Falls 8
AT QUINTON
G4: Allen 81, Cave Springs 19
G2: Quinton 51, Keota 41
FEB. 17 AT QUINTON
G5: Verden vs. Keota, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Allen vs. Webbers Falls, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT QUINTON
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Riverside vs. Quinton, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF
FEB. 16
AT KIOWA
G3: Moyers 40, Asher 33
G1: Kiowa 49, Earlsboro 48 (OT)
AT ROFF
G4: Coleman vs. Wapanucka, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Pittsburg 59, Roff 32
FEB. 17 AT ROFF
G5: Moyers vs. Roff, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Earlsboro, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT ROFF
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Kiowa vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN
FEB. 16
AT MOSS
G3: McCurtain 50, Moss 42
G1: Calvin 36, Stuart 23
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Leflore 52, Stringtown 39
G2: Whitesboro 52, Smithville 34
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: McCurtain vs. Smithville, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Leflore vs. Stuart, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Calvin vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.