For the first time ever, the Lady Buffs are bringing playoff soccer to McAlester.
McAlester will play host to Claremore in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State soccer playoffs Tuesday at Hook Eales Stadium. It will be the first-ever soccer playoff game hosted by McAlester, and coach Charlette Moss said it was a great indicator of growth in the program.
“We’ve never hosted, we’ve never had a higher seed than three,” Moss said. “We ask the players at the beginning of the year to do something they haven’t been able to do before…and then we ask them as a team unit and as a program to do something we have never done before, and continue to blaze a trail forward.”
The Lady Buffs finished second place in District 5A-3 to secure the home field advantage in the opening round. They come into the playoffs with a record of 10-4, and are now setting their sights on the postseason.
This isn’t the first time the Lady Buffs have made history. They first advanced to the postseason in 2021, and also won the program’s first playoff game that same season.
This spring marks the third-consecutive season McAlester has qualified for the playoffs. And while they’re excited about the growth, Moss said her team always stays hungry for more.
“I’m guessing the next thing we’re fighting for is a state championship,” she laughed. “I mean, let’s do it. You have to want to win, and these girls compete and want to win.”
First up for the Lady Buffs will be Claremore. The Lady Zebras finished the regular season with a record of 5-7 and third place in District 5A-4. They picked up steam at the end of the season, winning five of the last six matches.
But no matter who McAlester is facing, Moss said it’s the Lady Buffs’ defense that is one of their biggest strengths.
“Our back four is very solid, especially the two center backs. And once they start shutting down the middle, they start going wide — but they can’t do that either because the two outside backs are pretty exceptional too,” she said. “So then they start taking those long shots, and we’ve got that covered with our goalkeeper.”
McAlester is already hard at work preparing for the postseason as the Lady Buffs prepare for the historic home match. Still, Moss said they’ll approach it like they have every match this spring — together.
“We started ‘the Village’ mentality, where we’ve all got to work together as a team. If you’re loyal and being devoted, it means you have someone’s back…so that’s another thing,” she said. “We’ve kind of picked up things from different coaches that have come in and spoke to the girls and used those to our advantage too.”
Moss said she has had many coaches from around McAlester come speak to the Lady Buffs ahead of their matches. Between that and the players bonding throughout the season, Moss believes the ceiling is high for her team.
They just need to go out, play for each other, and play every game like it’s all on the line.
“That’s the kind of intensity that you need to play every time. And so we tell the girls every time before we go out, it’s a championship,” Moss said. “We’ve just got to be a team, fighting together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.