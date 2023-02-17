The action on the hardwood kept the temperature up.
Teams across the area battled during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments on Friday, with multiple teams fighting for a spot in their respective regional consolation finals.
Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B girls teams. These brackets will be updated online as scores are reported:
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON
FEB. 16
AT KONAWA
G3: Verden 56, Oaks Mission 36
G1: Riverside 84, Webbers Falls 8
AT QUINTON
G4: Allen 81, Cave Springs 19
G2: Quinton 51, Keota 41
FEB. 17 AT QUINTON
G5: Keota 58, Verden 40
G6: Allen 46, Webbers Falls 32
FEB. 18 AT QUINTON
G7: Keota vs. Allen, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Riverside vs. Quinton, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF
FEB. 16
AT KIOWA
G3: Moyers 40, Asher 33
G1: Kiowa 49, Earlsboro 48 (OT)
AT ROFF
G4: Coleman 43, Wapanucka 38
G2: Pittsburg 59, Roff 32
FEB. 17 AT ROFF
G5: Roff 52, Moyers 45
G6: Earlsboro 55, Coleman 35
FEB. 18 AT ROFF
G7: Roff vs. Earlsboro, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Kiowa vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN
FEB. 16
AT MOSS
G3: McCurtain 50, Moss 42
G1: Calvin 36, Stuart 23
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Leflore 52, Stringtown 39
G2: Whitesboro 52, Smithville 34
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: McCurtain 45, Smithville, 38
G6: Leflore 50, Stuart 45
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: McCurtain vs. Leflore, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Calvin vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
