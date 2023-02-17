Lindley Stuart file

Local teams battled through the playoffs as the OSSAA regional tournament round continued on Friday.

 By Derek Hatridge | Staff file photo

The action on the hardwood kept the temperature up.

Teams across the area battled during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments on Friday, with multiple teams fighting for a spot in their respective regional consolation finals.

Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B girls teams. These brackets will be updated online as scores are reported:

CLASS A

AREA III

REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON

FEB. 16

AT KONAWA

G3: Verden 56, Oaks Mission 36

G1: Riverside 84, Webbers Falls 8

AT QUINTON

G4: Allen 81, Cave Springs 19

G2: Quinton 51, Keota 41

FEB. 17 AT QUINTON

G5: Keota 58, Verden 40

G6: Allen 46, Webbers Falls 32

FEB. 18 AT QUINTON

G7: Keota vs. Allen, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Riverside vs. Quinton, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA III

REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF

FEB. 16

AT KIOWA

G3: Moyers 40, Asher 33

G1: Kiowa 49, Earlsboro 48 (OT)

AT ROFF

G4: Coleman 43, Wapanucka 38

G2: Pittsburg 59, Roff 32

FEB. 17 AT ROFF

G5: Roff 52, Moyers 45

G6: Earlsboro 55, Coleman 35

FEB. 18 AT ROFF

G7: Roff vs. Earlsboro, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Kiowa vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN

FEB. 16

AT MOSS

G3: McCurtain 50, Moss 42

G1: Calvin 36, Stuart 23

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Leflore 52, Stringtown 39

G2: Whitesboro 52, Smithville 34

FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN

G5: McCurtain 45, Smithville, 38

G6: Leflore 50, Stuart 45

FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN

G7: McCurtain vs. Leflore, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Calvin vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you