OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lady Hornets left no doubt, swinging for the fences and beyond.
Stuart faced off against Vici in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State Slow-pitch tournament on Tuesday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, with the Lady Hornets using red-hot hitting to take a 14-1 run-rule win and advance to the semifinals.
Vici got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom frame. But the lead wouldn’t last as Stuart got to swinging.
Geralyn Haney led off with a double and was immediately scored by a double from Kaylee Ford. Reagan Wade later earned a sacrifice fly that resulted in two runners scoring, extending the Stuart lead.
Chloe Akin added in an RBI line drive to center field, giving the Lady Hornets the 4-1 lead.
The Lady Hornets got their bats going once again in the bottom of the third inning. Haili Igou started the frame with a single, and a Jadyn Dalton single put the ball into play as Vici committed an error — plating Igou for a Stuart score.
Wade hit a single to put two on the bags, and a hard-hit fly ball to right by Haddie Lindley score the two runners.
The Lady Hornets held all the momentum, and used it to get moving once again in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Paris Stanford led off with a double, and Geralyn Haney scored the run with an RBI single on a line drive blast to right. Igou stepped back up to the plate and mashed a tater over the center field fence for the two-run dinger.
Lindley and Akin later added in RBI knocks, extending the Stuart lead to 11 runs. Kyra Meaders then sent a ball rolling quickly across the field as the Lady Hornets saw their opportunity — scoring two runs to enforce the run rule and put Stuart in the semis.
Lindley led the way with three RBIs at the plate, followed by Igou, Wade, Akin, and Meaders with two RBIs each, and Haney, Ford, and Dalton with an RBI each.
Next up for Stuart, the Lady Hornets will face off against Hammon in a semifinal matchup at 1 p.m. — with the winner punching their ticket into the championship game.
Here is the complete 2023 OSSAA Class A State Slow-pitch tournament bracket:
CLASS A
G1: Red Oak 34, Maud 4
G2: Kiowa 14, Turner 1
G3: Hammon 9, Bennington 7
G4: Stuart 14, Vici 1
G5: Red Oak vs. Kiowa, 11:30 a.m.
G6: Hammon vs. Stuart, 1 p.m.
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 4 p.m. (Winner named state champion)
