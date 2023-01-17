The Lady Hornets came ready to defend home court.
Stuart faced off against Indianola in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Stuart, where the Lady Hornets used red-hot scoring to take a 55-15 win.
The Lady Hornets got on the board first, but the Warriorettes answered with a baseline jumper from Abbi Collins. Stuart responded with points from Reagan Wade, Kaylee Ford, and Haddie Lindley to jump back out to the lead.
Collins added four more quick points for Indianola, but free throws from Ford put Stuart up 16-6 after the opening quarter.
Stuart got hot from beyond the arc in the second quarter, nailing three straight threes from Jacie Crenshaw, Lindley, and Ford. Collins drove for another Indianola score on the next possession, but the Lady Hornets answered with an 11-0 run to end the half with a 38-6 lead.
The two teams traded shots after the locker room break, with defensive efforts soon taking over for most of the third quarter. As the horn sounded, it'd be the Lady Hornets taking a 47-10 lead into the final period.
The battle continued to the end, but it'd be Stuart sealing away the win.
Ford led the way for the Lady Hornets with 17 points, followed by Lindley with 14 points, Wade with 11 points, Igou with seven points, and Crenshaw with six points.
Collins led the Warriorettes with eight points, followed by Kadyn Trevino with three points, and Jaidi Painter and Kenzie Lott with two points each.
Stuart advances to face Canadian in the semifinal round on Thursday at Crowder, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. Indianola will advance to the consolation semifinals against Crowder on Friday at Crowder, with tipoff scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
