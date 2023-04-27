When their backs were against the wall, the Lady Hornets brought out the stingers — and punched their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Second-ranked Stuart faced off against No. 6 Tupelo in its home Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A slow-pitch softball regional on Thursday, where the Lady Hornets used a late-game rally to overcome a nine-run deficit to win 14-13 and send them to the state tournament.
Coach Chance Chapman said he knew his team was never out of the game, but they were able to overcome adversity, focus, and collect hits when it counted most.
“In slow-pitch, you’re never really out of the game. And for a team to always believe they can fight back, it is huge,” he said. “And for them to show me today that they can come back, overcome some obstacles, and do what they need to do — that’s huge. That’s something I’ve kind of been looking for all season long.
“It’s really nice knowing they have that drive and want-to in them,” Chapman added.
The Lady Tigers (20-11) struck first to open the game, scoring three runs for the early lead. But in the bottom of the inning, the Lady Hornets (31-8) punched right back as Reagan Wade drilled a three-run shot over the right field wall to even the game 3-3 after the opening inning.
Tupelo wasn’t done yet, and used a massive top of the third inning to score five runs to make it an 8-3 score. They added another in the top of the next inning to lead by six runs heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Haddie Lindley responded for the Lady Hornets, mashing a ball over the center field fence to cut the deficit to 9-4.
The Lady Tigers weren’t done scoring yet, adding in four more runs in the top of the fifth inning to extend the lead.
But the Lady Hornets knew they were never out of the game, despite what it may say on the scoreboard.
Geralyn Haney led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a double, followed by a Kaylee Ford single to put two on base. Haili Igou followed with a ground ball put into play, resulting in a run for Stuart. Lindley later returned to the plate and knocked a line drive to left for the RBI, followed by Chloe Akin with an RBI single to left as Stuart began chipping away at the Tupelo lead.
Jacie Crenshaw added in a hard-hit ball to left field, scoring another run as Stuart cut the Lady Tiger lead to 13-8 after five innings.
After holding the Lady Tigers in the top of sixth, the Lady Hornets got back to the bats in the bottom frame. Paris Stanford led off with a single, followed by Ford with another knock to put two on base. Igou then returned to the bat and swung for the fences — mashing the tater over center field for three more runs.
Jadyn Dalton nabbed a single followed by a walk for Wade, putting two more Lady Hornets on the bags. Akin drilled a ground ball to right, and both Dalton and Wade booked it around third and safely across home plate to tie the game.
Now with all the momentum, Crenshaw went to bat once more — sending a line drive sailing to center to score the go-ahead run.
It would be all up to the Stuart defense to seal it away in the top of the seventh. After earning a fly out with the second batter, the Lady Hornets rolled up a double play and punched their ticket to the state tournament.
Igou led the way with four RBIs on the day, followed by Wade and Akin with three each, and Lindley and Crenshaw with two RBIs each — while Lindley got the job done in the circle.
Next up for the Lady Hornets, they’ll take on the competition at the OSSAA Class A Slow-pitch State tournament scheduled for May 2 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
And while Stuart is enjoying the win, Chapman said there's still work to be done. He'll have his team fine-tuning its game as the Lady Hornets prepare for the state's top competition.
“In order to be good at this next stage in the season, you’ve got to be able to pick your spots, find your locations, find your gaps, and try to drive a ball there,” he said. “You can’t just hit things at the same spot every time, because these athletes are good enough at this next level that they’re going to hone in on it and go make plays.”
Here are the complete brackets for local teams in regional tournament play:
CLASS A
THURSDAY
STUART REGIONAL
G1: Stuart 15, Covington-Douglas 2
G2: Tupelo 16, Maud 4
G3: Stuart 14, Tupelo 13 (Stuart advances to state tournament)
G4: Covington-Douglas vs. Maud
G5: Tupelo vs. Winner G4 (Winner advances to state)
FRIDAY
RED OAK REGIONAL
G1: Red Oak vs. Mason, 1 p.m.
G2: Roff vs. Kiowa, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state tournament)
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:45 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
CLASS B
FRIDAY
WHITESBORO REGIONAL
G1: Whitesboro vs. Wapanucka, 1 p.m.
G2: Pittsburg vs. Coleman/Victory Life, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state tournament)
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 4:45 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
