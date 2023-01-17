The Hornets came hot out of the gate.
Stuart hosted Haileyville in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday, where the Hornets rocketed out to a 75-45 win.
Drevon Colbert got the Hornets going early, scoring five quick points and later adding a steal and score. Haileyville answered with a jumper from Nathan Champion to put the Warriors on the board, with Cameron Sensibaugh sinking a triple the next time down.
The Hornets stayed on the attack, getting buckets from Gabe Clayton, Keaton Crenshaw, and Colbert on the way to a 28-9 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Warriors got a bucket from Turner West cutting down the lane for two, with Champion later adding a triple. But Stuart responded with a scoring run that included multiple arcing triples from Nolan Stewart and Nolan Lindley as the Hornets took a commanding 58-18 lead into the locker room.
After the break, the pair of teams traded scores in a defensive-led quarter. The Warriors cut into the deficit, but Stuart would take a 60-33 lead heading into the final period of play.
The Warriors and Hornets battled to the end, but it'd be Stuart sealing away the win.
Colbert led the way for Stuart with 14 points, Stewert with 12 points, Crenshaw and Zack Luker with 11 points each, Lindley with 10 points, Gabe Clayton with six points, and Cody Coole with four points.
Sensibaugh led Haileyville with 17 points, followed by Champion with 15 points, Dylan Parks, Alex Richards, and Max Comstock with three points each, and Aiden Twomey and Turner West with a bucket each.
Stuart advances to the semifinal round at Crowder on Thursday, facing off against the winner between Pittsburg and Kiowa at 5:20 p.m. Haileyville will move into the consolation semifinals to battle the loser between Pittsburg and Kiowa on Friday at Stuart, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.