The Hornets weren't going to be denied, especially on their home floor.
Stuart faced off against McCurtain on its home floor in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B district tournament championship on Saturday, where the Hornets secured a 46-37 win and district tournament championship.
Kobe Wilson put the Hornets on the board first, with Drevon Colbert adding a quick five points the next two trips. Nolan Stewart next sank a triple to power Stuart into a 10-2 lead. But the Bulldogs answered late in the quarter, using a 7-0 run to make it a 13-12 Stuart lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Stewart drilled another three to get the Hornets in a rhythm once again. Wilson nabbed four quick points, and Zack Luker added points in the paint to extend the Stuart lead.
McCurtian scored a basket in response, but Luker answered with an elbow jumper to give the Hornets the 24-16 lead at the half.
Defense took over the floor for much of the third quarter, with the Hornets holding on to a 28-22 lead heading into the final period.
After trading buckets to open the fourth, McCurtain hit a three and used foul shots to cut the Stuart lead down to two points with 5:23 remaining in the game as the Hornets called a timeout. Colbert responded with a reverse layup for a Stuart score, but the Bulldogs bit right back with a driving basket of their own.
A technical foul next sent McCurtain to the line, hitting the back end to cut the lead to one. But Austin Mayer hit a three-point stinger for the Hornets, giving Stuart the 35-31 lead with 3:06 left to play.
Wilson attacked the bucket the next time down the floor, swirling a shot in as he was fouled — nailing the extra shot for a three-point play. The Bulldogs answered with a triple of their own, making it a four-point game with two minutes to play.
Crenshaw next found Mayer on an inbound play for two points, and Crenshaw was later sent to the line on a drive through the paint — hitting both free throws to extend the lead to eight with a minute on the clock.
That would be the difference as the Hornets kept momentum, holding steadfast in the final 60 seconds to secure the win.
Colbert led the way for Stuart with 13 points, followed by Wilson with 12 points, Stewart with eight points, Mayer with five points, and Luker and Crenshaw with four points each.
With the championship win, the Hornets advance to the regional tournament round Feb. 16-18 first at sub-site Moss on Thursday before heading to Stringtown to finish the tournament. Stuart will face off against the winner between Calvin and Moss 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Moss.
Here are the scores for local Class A-B district playoffs. This will be updated as scores are reported:
CLASS A
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN
Feb. 10
B1: Crowder 60, Quinton 50
Feb. 11
B2: Allen 69, Crowder 41 (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK
Feb. 10
B1: Gans 36, Indianola 10
Feb. 11
B2: Red Oak 60, Gans 38 (Both advance to regionals)
CLASS B
AREA III
DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA
Feb. 10
B1: Kiowa 53, Moyers 45 (OT)
B2: Tupelo 49, Milburn 25
Feb. 11
B3: Kiowa 57, 41 (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG
Feb. 10
B1: Pittsburg 63, Soper 30
B2: Ft. Towson 71, Wapanucka 21
Feb. 11
B3: Pittsburg 37, Ft. Towson 35 (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Feb. 10
B1: Eagletown 66, Haileyville 46
Feb. 11
B2: Buffalo Valley 87, Eagletown 48 (Both advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 8 AT STUART
Feb. 10
B1: McCurtain 72, Hanna 45
Feb. 11
B2: Stuart 46, McCurtain 37 (Both advance to regionals)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.