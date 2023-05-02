The Lady Hornets never counted themselves out, and battled to the very end.
Stuart went toe-to-toe against Hammon in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State Slow-pitch tournament semifinals on Tuesday at USA Hall of Fame Complex, where the Lady Hornets rallied but fell 12-11.
Hammon put itself on the board first to open the game, using an RBI single to take the 1-0 lead. But Stuart struck right back, as a ball put into play by Jadyn Dalton resulted in two runs for the Lady Hornets and the 2-1 lead after the first inning.
The Lady Warriors got going again in the top of the third inning, plating eight runs on the way to the 9-2 lead.
But the Lady Hornets weren’t out of it yet. Geralyn Haney led off with a single, followed by a walk for Haili Igou to put two on base. Reagan Wade next stepped up to the plate and mashed a moon shot over the center field fence for the three-run dinger to chip away at the deficit.
Stuart kept battling, and soon found themselves down five runs heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Chloe Akin led off with a single, and Kira Meaders followed suit with a single of her own to put two on the bags. Paris Stanford then sent a ground ball down to right field, scoring a run for the Lady Hornets.
Haney returned to the plate, and made quick work as she sent a ball into right field for an RBI. Kaylee Ford followed with a sacrifice fly that resulted in another run, trimming the deficit down to two runs.
Igou and Dalton added in back-to-back singles to tie the game, and Wade sent a line drive to center for the final score of the inning — putting Stuart back up 11-10.
But the Lady Warriors found an answer in the top of the sixth to take the lead back, and held off a Stuart scoring threat to seal away the win.
Wade led the way with four RBIs on the day, followed by Dalton with two RBIs, and Haney, Ford, Igou, and Stanford with one each.
The Lady Hornets finish the season with a record of 32-9, a district and regional championship, and a state semifinal appearance.
STUART 14, VICI 1 (Quarterfinals)
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lady Hornets left no doubt, swinging for the fences and beyond.
Stuart faced off against Vici in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State Slow-pitch tournament on Tuesday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, with the Lady Hornets using red-hot hitting to take a 14-1 run-rule win and advance to the semifinals.
Vici got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom frame. But the lead wouldn’t last as Stuart got to swinging.
Geralyn Haney led off with a double and was immediately scored by a double from Kaylee Ford. Reagan Wade later earned a sacrifice fly that resulted in two runners scoring, extending the Stuart lead.
Chloe Akin added in an RBI line drive to center field, giving the Lady Hornets the 4-1 lead.
The Lady Hornets got their bats going once again in the bottom of the third inning. Haili Igou started the frame with a single, and a Jadyn Dalton single put the ball into play as Vici committed an error — plating Igou for a Stuart score.
Wade hit a single to put two on the bags, and a hard-hit fly ball to right by Haddie Lindley score the two runners.
The Lady Hornets held all the momentum, and used it to get moving once again in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Paris Stanford led off with a double, and Geralyn Haney scored the run with an RBI single on a line drive blast to right. Igou stepped back up to the plate and mashed a tater over the center field fence for the two-run dinger.
Lindley and Akin later added in RBI knocks, extending the Stuart lead to 11 runs. Kyra Meaders then sent a ball rolling quickly across the field as the Lady Hornets saw their opportunity — scoring two runs to enforce the run rule and put Stuart in the semis.
Lindley led the way with three RBIs at the plate, followed by Igou, Wade, Akin, and Meaders with two RBIs each, and Haney, Ford, and Dalton with an RBI each.
Next up for Stuart, the Lady Hornets will face off against Hammon in a semifinal matchup at 1 p.m. — with the winner punching their ticket into the championship game.
