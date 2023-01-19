The Lady Hornets are heading back to the title game.
Stuart and Canadian faced off in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday at Crowder, where the Lady Hornets took a 51-34 win and advanced to the championship game for the second year in a row.
The Lady Hornets jumped out early, using a 6-0 run for the lead. But the Lady Cougars responded with a swishing triple from Dasie Graham to cut the deficit in half. Emery Arnold and Sydney Gray next added five quick points, pushing Canadian out in front.
Stuart struck right back, using buckets from Haddie Lindley and Haili Igor on the way to a 13-8 lead after the opening quarter.
The Lady Hornets kept the momentum into the second period, nabbing back-to-back scores from Lindley and Kaylee Ford. Canadian responded with a 7-3 run to cut into the deficit, but six quick points from Lindley put Stuart up 26-17 at the half.
Both teams traded buckets on the other side of the break, battling back-and-forth in the third quarter. The Lady Cougars rattled off a scoring run late, leading to a 36-28 Stuart lead heading into the fourth.
Canadian cut the deficit down to seven to start the final period, with Stuart calling a timeout with 5:47 remaining. Lindley come up big on the other side for the Lady Hornets, nailing back-to-back triples from the right side to extend the lead to 13 points midway through the fourth.
Arnold answered with a post-up bucket on the next possession for Canadian, but Stuart struck right back with a layup form Jacie Crenshaw.
Stuart and Canadian both battled to the end, but it’d be the Lady Hornets sealing away the win — sending Stuart to its second-consecutive Pitt 8 Tournament championship game.
Lindley led the way for Stuart with 23 points, followed by Igou with nine points, Ford with eight points, Reagan Wade with six points, and Crenshaw with four points.
Arnold led Canadian with 12 points, followed by Dalaina Watson with eight points, Tammanie Anzlovar with six points, Graham with five points, and Gray with three points.
The Lady Hornets advance to the title game on Saturday at Crowder to face the winner between Pittsburg and Kiowa, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. Canadian will advance to the third place game on Saturday at Crowder against the loser between Pittsburg and Kiowa, with tipoff set for 3 p.m.
