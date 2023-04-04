Geralyn Haney’s swing of the bat was the final exclamation point.
Second-ranked Stuart faced off against Soper on Monday, where the Lady Hornets earned an 11-10 win in a walk-off at the Kerbi Davis Festival in Fort Towson.
Haney led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, followed by Haili Igou with a double to put two on the bags. Both players would then be scored on a Jadyn Dalton single, putting the Lady Hornets on the board first.
Dalton would later score herself on an error, giving Stuart the 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the next inning, three-consecutive hits from Jacie Crenshaw, Kira Meaders, and Paris Stanford loaded up the bags for the Lady Hornets. Haney was then walked, bringing in another run.
Kaylee Ford next put a ground ball into play that scored another run, and Igou sent a jam over the center field fence for the three-run homer and 8-0 lead.
Soper rallied back in the top of the third inning, scoring five runs to cut Stuart’s lead to three. But a two-run double by Haney in the bottom of the inning answered back and added some insurance.
The Lady Bears kept battling back, using the next two innings at the plate to tie up the game at 10-10 heading into the game’s final frame.
Chloe Akin led off the at-bat with a single for the Lady Hornets, with Crenshaw and Stanford also safely reaching to load up the bags.
That’s when Haney stepped back up to the plate and sent a high-flying ball to left field — scoring the walk-off run and sealing the win for Stuart.
Haney, Igou, Dalton, and Ford combined for 10 RBIs on the day to lead Stuart at the plate, while Haddie Lindley got the win in the circle.
Here is a list of reported local slow-pitch softball scores from 3/28-4/3:
MARCH 28
Hartshorne 13, Crowder 11
Pittsburg 12, Indianola 4
Kiowa 8, Byng 7
Coalgate 6, Kiowa 5
Pittsburg 10, Okay 2
Stuart 8, Weleetka 0
MARCH 30
Haskell 13, Crowder 0
Tushka 13, Indianola 0
Eufaula 10, Quinton 2
Savanna 10, Stringtown 0
Hartshorne 17, Stringtown 0
MARCH 31
Crowder 11, Indianola 1
Crowder 8, Indianola 0
Maud 8, Pittsburg 2
Tushka 18, Quinton 1
Hartshorne 18, Quinton 3
Tushka 18, Wilburton 0
Tushka 12, Hartshorne 0
APRIL 3
Stuart 10, Broken Bow 8
Stuart 11, Soper 10
Crowder 11, Clayton 2
Kiowa 13, Hartshorne 1
Pittsburg 10, McCurtain 2
Pittsburg 4, McCurtain 0
Warner 8, Quinton 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.