Wilburton traveled to Hartshorne for the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry game, and the Diggers took the win over the Miners, 14-6.
The game started with both teams’ defenses keeping the other out of the end zone. But the Diggers (4-4, 1-4) got things going as Christian Gockel found Jordan Miller for an 80-yard score to strike first.
As the quarter wound down, Wilburton found itself with the ball once again, but a fumble in Digger territory was recovered by the Miners (1-7, 1-4), as Micah Baker scooped up the ball for the score.
However the Diggers were able to block the extra point try to hold a 7-6 lead.
In the second quarter, Gockel connected with Kobe Green, who took it 39 yards to house to take a 14-6 lead.
In the second half, both defenses once again took over as the Diggers were able to hold off the Miners and secure the rivalry win.
Gockel finished the game with 9-of-11 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Miller finished with the 80-yard reception and score, while Green had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Micah Baker led the way for the Miners with 14 carries for 86 yard and the defensive score, while Bryson Cervantes added 12 carries for 38 yards, and Rowdy Nimrod finished with 10 carries for 27 yards.
The Miners will next face off against Antlers, while Wilburton will match up with Atoka. Both games are set for Oct. 30.
Savanna 20, Liberty 6
The Savanna Bulldogs took care of business and defended home turf with a 20-6 win over Liberty on Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3) had one final game at home, and they used it to get a decisive district win.
Savanna jumped out to its lead, and never looked back. The offense was complimented by the defense, holding off the Tigers from multiple scores and securing the victory for the Bulldogs.
Up next, Savanna will hit the road to take on Allen on Oct. 30.
Warner 47, Canadian 6
The Canadian Cougars returned from an extended break to take on Warner, where they fell 47-6 on Friday.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-2) opened up the game by striking first, as Jake Brewster used a five yard run to punch in the first score and early 6-0 lead.
The Eagles answered with a last-minute score in the first quarter with a six yard run, and used the momentum to carry themselves forward to the win.
Next for the Cougars will be a road trip to Gore on Oct. 30.
Quinton 50, Porum 0, Thursday
Quinton continued its red-hot push toward the postseason with a 50-0 mercy rule win over Porum on Thursday.
Just a few moments into the game, Quinton (6-2, 3-0) quickly scored and used a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead. They backed that up with another score to lead 16-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the offense kept shifting gears and churning out touchdowns, rattling off 34 more unanswered points to invoke the mercy rule and take an early start into the weekend.
Next up for Quinton will be an Oct. 30 face-off at Weleetka. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.