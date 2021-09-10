The Bulldogs took care of business on their home turf.
Savanna hosted Canadian in a Pittsburg County battle on Friday, with the Bulldogs jumping out to take the 26-6 victory.
The Bulldogs made quick work to jump out in front, pulling out to a 19-0 lead in the third quarter.
The Cougars would retaliate with a score of their own, putting six up on the board. But the Bulldogs had an answer, and scored once more to ensure the win.
Savanna moves to 1-1 on the season, and will next hit the road to take on Antlers on Sept. 17.
The Cougars, meanwhile, move to 0-2, and will face off against Allen on Sept. 17 in Canadian.
Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.
HARTSHORNE 14, MORRIS 12
Hartshorne hosted Morris in its annual homecoming game, with the Miners taking the 14-12 win.
It was a defensive battle in the first half, with the Miners holding an 8-6 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the two teams traded scores — but missed extra points and an earlier two-point conversion for the Miners kept the Eagles at bay.
Defensive efforts would prevail for the remaining minutes of the game, with the Miners holding strong to take the homecoming win.
Hartshorne moves to 1-1 on the season, and will next hit the road to take on Talihina on Sept. 17.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
KEYS 48, WILBURTON 29
Wilburton battled it out on the road against Keys, with the Diggers falling 48-29 on Friday.
In the opening quarter, both teams put themselves on the board — but a missed extra point kept the Diggers on top 7-6.
Keys responded with two more scores of their own to go up 21-7 heading into the second half.
That’s when the offenses gathered more momentum, with Wilburton scoring twice more to bring the deficit down to seven heading into the final quarter.
Keys would rally with an answer to swing momentum back their direction, and jump out to take the win over the Diggers.
Wilburton moves to 0-2 on the season, and will next travel to face off against Roland on Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
QUINTON 50, GANS 0
Quinton hosted Gans in its second game of the 2021 season, with the green and white jolting out to the 50-0 mercy rule victory.
It didn’t take long for Quinton to put itself on the board early, and often — scoring 32 points in the first quarter alone.
They followed that up with 18 more points, invoking the 8-man football mercy rule at the half to notch the win.
Quinton will next take to the road on Sept. 17 to face off against Arkoma. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
