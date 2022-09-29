The Bulldogs battled back-and-forth to the very end.
Savanna (1-4, 0-2) hosted Mounds (3-2, 2-0) in a district matchup on Thursday, where the Bulldogs fell in a 41-26 shootout.
Coach Rick Cherry said after the game he was proud of how his team came out and fought, but there were moments where the Bulldogs weren't able to capitalize.
“We’ve got better since last week,” he said. “We had our chances and just couldn’t take advantage of it. Let little things get in our way, got holding calls early that prevented scores and stopped drives."
After a defense start that saw both teams trading possession, it’d be the Eagles striking first off a 10-yard touchdown pass. They completed the extra point try to take the early 7-0 lead.
But the Bulldogs had a quick answer, as quarterback Ayden Fry tucked the ball under his own arm and scrambled 20 yards for the touchdown. The extra point try would be blocked, and Savanna trailed 7-6 to Mounds with just more than a minute to play in the first quarter.
Momentum continued to swing Savanna’s way, as the ensuing kickoff was fumbled by Mounds and recovered by the Bulldogs.
They took the possession into the second quarter, where Fry zipped a pass between two defenders and into the hands of Jaedon Dan for the 15-yard score. The following two-point conversion attempt was successful, giving Savanna the 14-7 lead.
Savanna’s kickoff was again muffed, and recovered by the Bulldogs. They turned into another drive that churned up the yardage down the field, and capped it off with a five yard keeper by Fry to take a 20-7 lead at the half.
The Eagles found an offensive rhythm to start the second half, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to tie up the game at 20-20 with 7:47 left in the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs answered with an offensive punch of their own, as Fry dropped a 55-yard dime to Levi Franklin to give the Bulldogs the 26-20 lead after three quarters.
The Eagles struck right back at the start of the fourth, with the extra point try giving Mounds the 27-26 lead with 11:02 left in the game.
Mounds would score again later in the final quarter, pulling out to an eight-point lead with 5:09 remaining. The Bulldogs fought to the end, but the Eagles added a touchdown in the game’s final minute to seal away the win.
Cherry said the Bulldogs will get back into the lab next week in practice, and they'll be working on cleaning up certain parts of their game as they look to rally in district play.
“If you take care of little things, you come out on top,” he said.
STROTHER AT QUINTON CANCELED
Quinton (3-1) was scheduled to face off against Strother on Thursday in the Q. But due to a miscommunication, the game was canceled.
"Strother forgot to change their schedule and will not be coming tonight," Quinton Public Schools announced on their Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing officials shortage — which led to Quinton playing home contests on Thursdays this season — the game will not be made up. The green and white will open up district play on Oct. 6 against Midway in Quinton.
