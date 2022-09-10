The Bulldogs are returning home to the dog pound with a win.
Savanna (1-1) traveled to face Canadian (0-2) in a Pittsburg County battle, where the Bulldogs took the 26-0 victory on the road.
The Bulldogs struck first in the opening quarter as quarterback Ayden Fry used a four-yard rumble into the end zone to break the ice.
Later while facing a third and long situation, Fry slung the ball to connect with Kinyon Burge for a 55 yard touchdown pass. Fry completed the two-point conversion, giving Savanna the 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Levi Franklin intercepted a Canadian pass to give the Bulldogs possession late in the half. As Savanna drove down the field, they’d cap it off with a 15 yard rushing touchdown by Fry to take a 20-0 lead at the half.
After the locker room break, Canadian put together a drive behind a Will Beshear run for 17 yards to get the Cougars moving down the field. But the Bulldogs forced a fourth down, and kept the Cougars from converting to take back possession once more.
Defenses settled in for both schools for the remainder of the third quarter, leaving the score locked at 20-0 heading into the final period.
Savanna got going offensively to start the fourth quarter, using a nine yard pass from Fry to Burge for their second touchdown connection of the night to seal away the win.
Next up for the Bulldogs, they’ll return home to face Gore next week with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Cougars will next hit the road as they face off against Wewoka, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
HEAVENER 47, HARTSHORNE 32
Hartshorne (1-1) battled against Heavener (1-2) on Friday, where the Miners fell 47-32.
The game began with the two teams trading blows, with the Wolves holding a slime 7-6 lead. But Heavener would score once more too take a 14-6 lead after the opening quarter.
But the Miners were quick to punch back, tying up the game. The back and forth continued, with the Wolves holding on to a slim 21-20 lead at the half.
Like a heavyweight boxing match, Hartshorne kept trading blows with its opponent. But it’d be the Wolves getting that extra push to hold on for the win.
Next up for the Miners, they’ll return home to play host to Henryetta on Sept. 16.
QUINTON 64, KEOTA 22
Quinton (1-1) traveled to face Keota (1-1) on Friday, with the green and white jumping out to the big time 64-22 win.
The pair of teams traded scores for the first quarter and a portion of the second quarter, but that’s when Quinton turned up the dial on offense. The green and white exploded for two more touchdowns to take a 34-14 lead at the half.
On the other side of the locker room break, Quinton continued to hit the accelerator. The Lions answered with a score, but Quinton struck right back with two more scores. From there, it was off to the races as the green and white sealed away the dominant victory.
Next up for Quinton, it’ll return home to the Q to play host to Cave Springs on Sept. 15.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
